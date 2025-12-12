College football program loses 11 players to transfer portal

After back-to-back losses to Oregon (42-13) and Northwestern (38-35), Minnesota stabilized late, clinching a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe and move their record up to 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten) on the year.

Despite that momentum, the program now faces several significant holes to fill across the roster.

On Friday, kicker David Kemp announced he will enter the transfer portal, becoming the 11th player to publicly leave the program since December 3.

The departures range from special-teams pieces like Kemp to key position players, presenting head coach P.J. Fleck with a significant challenge as the Gophers prepare for their Rate Bowl matchup against New Mexico on December 26.

Thank you Minnesota for the countless experiences with my brothers these past 3 years. After graduating from the Carlson School of Management, and talking with my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer for my last year of eligibility! Proverbs 3:5-6 pic.twitter.com/nCML7XJrBq — David Kemp (@davidkemp_3) December 12, 2025

The departures include Reese Tripp (OL), Caleb McGrath (P), Quentin Redding (KR/WR), Kenric Lanier II (WR), Jackson Kollock (QB), Harrison Brun (DB), Ethan Carrier (DB), Legend Lyons (WR), Cristian Driver (WR), Fame Ijeboi (RB), and now Kemp (K).

The volume of exits in a short window creates immediate depth concerns at multiple spots, notably the backfield (Ijeboi), wide receiver rotation, and special teams, which will alter preparation for the Rate Bowl and reshape offseason roster priorities.

It also presents a major test of Minnesota’s recruiting and transfer-market response, as Fleck’s staff must replenish proven depth quickly while protecting continuity for returning starters.

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck directs his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Wrigley Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Since arriving in 2017, Fleck has led the Golden Gophers to six bowl games (6-0), six winning seasons, including an 11-2 campaign in 2019, and an overall head coaching record of 65-44.

Yet losing a double-digit group of players in a compressed time frame magnifies the coaching staff’s immediate workload: recruiting, vetting portal targets, and prepping the remaining roster for bowl play.

Minnesota’s strong brand and Fleck’s track record should help attract replacements, but the short calendar and high roster churn make the next two weeks, leading into the portal window, pivotal.

