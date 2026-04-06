3,800-Yard QB’s ‘Biggest Issues’ Exposed Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

As the countdown to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23 continues, the discourse around several quarterback prospects is only heating up, including former Miami Hurricanes gunslinger Carson Beck.

Considered a middle-tier quarterback prospect by several NFL Draft analysts, Beck isn't projected to be an immediate starter for a franchise by any means, but instead a mid-late round draft selection likely being an early backup to begin his career.

Of course, in the NFL, anything is possible, and Carson Beck could eventually hear his number called as a starter. But before he reaches that point, there are still key areas of his game that need refinement, including several concerns that Nick Kosko of On3 recently outlined while ranking him No. 4 among this year’s quarterback prospects.

"Beck’s biggest issues are the turnovers, and it was seemingly a problem that was on its way to being fixed. But the Miami QB threw a game-ending pick in the national championship game, and that’s what people remember, unfortunately."

Carson Beck’s top traits, according to PFSN’s scouting report 👀



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Across back-to-back seasons at both Georgia and Miami, Beck threw 12 interceptions each year, including a four-pick outing against Louisville and several games where he put up multiple turnovers.

While Beck has flashed the ability to diagnose defenses and deliver with confidence, his inconsistent high-level play continues to raise concerns, particularly when it comes to his accuracy and turnover tendencies.

Beck himself acknowledged these interception problems when he first arrived in Miami, stating, “Last year, there were just times where I just tried to press too much. I tried to be Superman and save the day. That’s not what we need. I just need to be myself.”

Still, after matching the previous season's totals in his lone season with the Hurricanes, fans and scouts are still questioning whether or not the 6-foot-5 passer has actually grown out of his turnover habits as he gears up for the next level.

.@CanesFootball QB Carson Beck's footage from his workout in Indy.



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

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Beck’s limited participation at the NFL Combine likely didn’t do him any favors, especially with other quarterbacks taking full advantage of the spotlight. Still, the former Miami signal-caller remains optimistic he’ll hear his name called at some point during draft weekend later this month.

With teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Miami Dolphins all candidates to bring in a developmental quarterback, Beck could find himself firmly in the mix as a stash-and-develop option over the next year or two.