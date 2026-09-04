3 Coaches Who Could Be Candidates for the Next Major College Football Job

With the season starting, hot seats will start to boil. A few Week 1 upsets will likely start the downfall of a few major football coaches. The rumor mill already has some major coaches in significant jeopardy. But while we don't know who will be the coaches to go, the coaches who replace them might be a bit easier to predict. Here are three up and coming coaches to watch as the hot seat begins the inevitable coaching turnover cycle.

Jedd Fisch, Washington

Fisch has been a player in several major coaching searches, including Michigan and Florida, but after the rapid improvement he led at Arizona and a solid season at Washington, Fisch might be amenable to a move. Offensive gurus always bring plenty of flash to their tasks and are likely to always be thoroughly sought after in the modern financial world, where selling tickets and drawing headlines will frequently depend on scoring points.

As he graduated from Florida and coached at Miami, the potential for Florida State's opening would be an intriguing possibility for Fisch, but it's far from the only job that might involve him. West coast openings could also be attractive for Fisch.

Manny Diaz, Duke

Duke coach Manny Diaz is another of the most likely coaches to be upwardly mobile in 2026. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz has had an unlikely journey from losing the Miami job after three seasons to suddenly having Duke on the rise. An 18-8 record in Durham is the sort of thing that might as well hang a sign around Diaz's neck that he can attract talent and win games virtually anywhere. The Miami situation could be a problem, but the school seemed destined to struggle before Mario Cristobal came to town.

Diaz has had successful tenures as an assistant in the SEC, Big Ten, and the ACC. That suggests a coach whose skill set is well know throughout the college football landscape and who could be moving up soon.

Kalani Sitake, BYU

Not unlike Diaz, doing big things at a fairly unlikely location makes Sitake a name that athletic directors probably know well. Sitake has been a perfect fit in BYU as he's an alum and a Mormon. But recruiting at a school without some of the stringent character requirements that the Cougars face would likely make Sitake even stronger.

Sitake is 84-45 at BYU with four double-digit win seasons in the last six years. Given that most of his coaching career has played out on the west coast, he might be a strong candidate should Lincoln Riley move on from USC (or should Washington need to replace Fisch, as mentioned above).