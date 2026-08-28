ACC Football Power Rankings: Lining Up Conference Before 2026 Season

College football officially arrives on the TV schedule this weekend, with Week 0 marking the start of the action around the country.

When it comes to conferences, the ACC is typically considered a tier behind the SEC and Big Ten, despite being part of the P4. Part of that comes down to TV deals, but the SEC and Big Ten have combined for 17 of the last 20 national titles, including seven straight.

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Miami almost ended that streak last year, but couldn't hold off Indiana in the championship game. It's worth noting that the ACC is the only other conference to produce a champion since 2006.

Things are also known to get wacky within the ACC. In 2025, seven teams finished with 9+ wins, and Duke won its first conference championship with a 9-5 record.

Nothing is certain ahead of a fall that always delivers plenty of surprises.

2026 ACC Preseason Power Rankings

1. Miami Hurricanes

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami is replacing plenty of key pieces on both sides of the ball, but reloaded through the transfer portal and an elite high school class. Former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah is arguably an upgrade over Carson Beck, and the running game should remain a strength.

After falling just short of a national championship, the Hurricanes have a roster that is capable enough to get there again, and they've got a relatively light schedule if they can avoid slip-ups against Notre Dame and Clemson.

2025 Record: 13-3 (CFP runner-up)

2. SMU Mustangs

SMU was in the College Football Playoff just two years ago, and head coach Rhett Lashlee has established the program as a consistent threat within the conference. Kevin Jennings is among the top quarterbacks in the country. If he can cut down his turnovers, that makes the Mustangs even more prolific on offense.

There are questions on defense with the program replacing multiple starters. SMU needs a strong opening game against Florida State.

2025 Record: 9-4

3. Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Head coach Jeff Brohm walked across the field at open practice on Friday. April 3, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Louisville found itself in a position to compete for the ACC title last season, but a three-game losing streak late in the year, with two of those losses by a combined four points, dashed those hopes. Regardless, Jeff Brohm has been consistent with the Cardinals,

Under his leadership, Louisville has won 9+ games in three seasons, and appeared in the conference championship in 2023. The Cardinals should be able to lean on running backs Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown while quarterback transfer Lincoln Kienholz gets up to speed.

Louisville only has two top-25 opponents on its schedule. However, both of those games occur before the end of September.

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2025 Record: 9-4

4. Clemson Tigers

It's hard to put into words what happened to Clemson last season. A favorite to win it all, the Tigers fell flat on their faces, posting the program's worst record since Dabo Swinney's second year. That can't happen again, right?

Fourth-year quarterback Christopher Vizzina was tabbed to lead a new-look offense. His experience in the system should be useful as Clemson opens on the road against Lane Kiffin and LSU.

2025 Record: 7-6

5. Virginia Cavaliers (ACC runner-up)

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia's quarterback Beau Pribula, speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tony Elliott might have been on the hot seat entering 2025, winning 11 games in his first three seasons at Virginia. Then, the Cavaliers went 11-3 and made it all the way to the ACC Championship

Beau Pribula is stepping into the spotlight for Virginia, with the roster losing a ton of experience on both sides of the ball.

2025 Record: 11-3

6. Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh is always a thorn in the side of the top teams in the ACC, and Pat Narduzzi loves to play spoiler. The Panthers do have to replace a few important players on defense, but that's an area where the program normally thrives.

The program did get a big boost by retaining quarterback Mason Heintschel and offensive coordinator Kade Bell.

2025 Record: 8-5

7. Virginia Tech Hokies

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia Tech hasn't gotten back to the heights that the legendary Frank Beamer delivered up until 2015. The Hokies believe James Franklin can change that, committing a massive financial package to secure the ex-Penn State head coach.

Franklin is known as a program builder, even if he's struggled against top-25 teams. Former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer should fit in well after spending the past few seasons under Franklin's command.

2025 Record: 3-9

8. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech is in transition mode with Haynes King off to the NFL and former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner departing for the Florida Gators. The Yellow Jackets did acquire the brother of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, Alberto Mendoza, through the portal.

Brent Key has kept Georgia Tech competitive in the ACC early in his tenure.

2025 Record: 9-4

9. North Carolina State Wolfpack

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) looks for a passing option against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NC State has a relatively uncomplicated slate compared to the rest of the conference, though jumping out to a strong start against Virginia is a necessity.

Quarterback CJ Bailey is back for another year, and he earning NFL buzz. The Wolfpack host their lone top-25 opponent, Louisville, in October.

2025 Record: 8-5

10. Duke Blue Devils

The heights of winning the first ACC championship in program history came crashing down weeks later when Darian Mensah left Duke for Miami. It's a tough situation to be in, as the Blue Devils have lost their starting quarterback to another program two times in three years.

Manny Diaz brought in San Jose State transfer Walker Eget to run the offense. Regardless, a step back is probably warranted, considering everyone who went out the door.

2025 Record: 9-5 (ACC Champion)

11. Florida State Seminoles

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You never know what you're going to get from Florida State. After going 2-10 in 2024, the Seminoles promptly upset Alabama last fall, then went 4-7 for the remainder of the season, falling to Stanford, NC State, and Florida.

Mike Norvell is back calling plays, and FSU brought in 60+ new players. The Seminoles face a tough schedule, and Norvell isn't guaranteed to make it through the year, even with his massive buyout.

2025 Record: 5-7

12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest was left scrambling following Dave Clawson's unexpected retirement after 2024. The program landed on Washington State's Jack Dickert, and the move paid off.

Dickert had the Demon Deacons ahead of schedule in year one, going 9-4 and dishing out SMU's first conference loss since joining the ACC. It's unclear how far starting quarterback Gio Lopez can take the program after struggling at North Carolina in 2025.

2025 Record: 9-4

13. Cal Golden Bears

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) drops back to pass against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Golden Bears hired Oregon's Tosh Lupoi this offseason, and were able to keep rising star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Lupoi might take some lumps as a first-team head coach.

Regardless, Sagapolutele is talented enough to keep the program afloat, and if he starts to reach his potential, Cal could be a surprise in the ACC.

2025 Record: 7-6

14. Syracuse Orange

Syracuse was showing signs of life before quarterback Steve Angeli suffered an Achilles injury. The Orange promptly lost their final nine games, as the depth behind Angeli failed to deliver.

Angeli returns for Fran Brown's third season at Syracuse. The Orange won ten games in 2024, but are once again relying on health at the quarterback spot.

2025 Record: 3-9

15. North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bill Belichick's debut as a college football head coach didn't go very well. North Carolina went 4-8, its worst record since 2018, and lost by 10+ points in five games.

It's hard to believe the situation improving by much with Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. sliding under center.

2025 Record: 4-8

16. Stanford Cardinal

Andrew Luck appears to have a plan for Stanford, but the program is still in the early stages of executing that vision. New head coach Tavita Pritchard has a long relationship with Luck and ties to the Cardinal.

The roster is still a concern and Stanford is lacking a proven quarterback.

2025 Record: 4-8

17. Boston College Eagles

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien walks off the field prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bill O'Brien might be the first head coach in the ACC to get fired in 2026. He just doesn't seem like the right fit.

Running back Evan Dickens is a quality addition. I'm less convinced that Mason McKenzie will have a successful transition to the FBS level.

The Eagles tied for the worst record in the conference last year and might be headed that way once again.

2025 Record: 2-10

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