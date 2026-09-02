Ranking the Big Ten's top 8 quarterbacks entering College Football Week 1

The Big Ten's quarterback room is stacked heading into 2026, and the debate isn't close to settled. Some names carry Heisman buzz and playoff pedigree. Others are stepping into a starting job for the first time or trying to prove last year's struggles were more about circumstance than ability.

New coordinators, new receivers and new expectations have scrambled the picture across the conference. Production, situation and 2026 trajectory all factor into where each quarterback lands.

Here's how the conference's top eight signal-callers stack up heading into the 2026 college football season.

1. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs the ball during the Ohio State football spring game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sayin enters the season as the conference's undisputed top quarterback, and the swagger matches the standing. He's no longer the quiet first-year starter feeling his way through a Big Ten schedule. Teammates and coaches describe a more vocal, confident presence in the huddle, and it shows in how Ohio State's offense is built around him.

Jeremiah Smith is still catching passes in Columbus, but Carnell Tate is now in the NFL, leaving a real question at WR2 behind him. New play caller Arthur Smith wants to push the tempo. Sayin looks like a quarterback ready to carry a national championship favorite from Week 1 on.

2. Dante Moore, Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore had every opportunity to leave for the league and turned it down, betting on himself and a return trip to the College Football Playoff. He's working with a new offensive coordinator in Drew Mehringer, who was Moore's tight ends coach before the promotion and has already handed him more ownership of the game plan.

He also gets Evan Stewart back after a torn patellar tendon wiped out his 2025 season, pairing him with breakout sophomore Dakorien Moore. With that receiver room healthy and a quarterback who trusts his play caller, Oregon's offense should hum from the jump.

3. Jayden Maiava, USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and linebacker Taylor Johnson (50) react in the second half against the San Jose State Spartans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava is running it back in Lincoln Riley's offense with total command of the system for the first time in his career. There's no quarterback competition, no adjustment period and no excuses left.

The bigger question is who's catching his passes now that Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane are both off in the NFL, but Maiava's ability to create off-script and push the ball downfield gives the Trojans a margin for error while that group develops behind him. He's a senior playing his final college season with everything to gain.

So far, so good through Week 0 as Maiava passed for 286 yards and delivered three total touchdowns in a 42-26 win over San Jose State.

4. Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass during the first half against the UCLA Bruins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is the conference's most dangerous dual-threat quarterback, and Washington built its offseason around giving him more room to operate. He can beat teams with his arm or his legs, and the Huskies return one of the largest offensive lines in the country to protect him.

Washington lost leading rusher Jonah Coleman and leading receiver Denzel Boston to the NFL, which puts more of the offensive burden directly on Williams. If last year's flashes become this year's baseline, he's a legitimate Big Ten Player of the Year candidate.

5. Josh Hoover, Indiana

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given the wealth of his experience, Hoover walked into the Hoosiers' starting job as a formality, not a competition. Curt Cignetti went out and got him from TCU early in the offseason, specifically to replace Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, continuing a pattern of proven transfer quarterbacks that has defined Cignetti's tenure at Indiana.

The former Horned Frog signal-caller brings experience from big games in the Big 12, and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan inherits a system that led the Big Ten in scoring last year. He doesn't have to reinvent anything. He has to protect what Indiana already built.

6. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws the ball in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Underwood arrives at his second season with an entirely different setup than the one that surrounded him as a true freshman. Michigan fired its head coach and hired Kyle Whittingham, who brought in offensive coordinator Jason Beck, a former quarterback and quarterbacks coach with a track record of developing passers.

The talent that made him the top-ranked recruit in the country never left. He just needs the infrastructure around him to catch up, and the Wolverines' coaching overhaul gives him a real chance.

7. Malik Washington, Maryland

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass against Michigan State in the second quarter at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington is the unquestioned face of his offense. He set Maryland's freshman passing record a year ago on a team that won just one Big Ten game, which says as much about the talent gap around him as it does about his own ability.

Mike Locksley is back for another season, and Washington's return signals stability at a program that badly needs it. His arm talent and mobility give Maryland a ceiling most rebuilding programs don't have.

8. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) throws against the New Mexico Lobos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lindsey doesn't put up the eye-popping numbers of the names above him, but no quarterback in this group protects the football better. He set a program record for wins by a freshman starter last season and enters 2026 with his top target, Le'Meke Brockington, now in the NFL.

Javon Tracy and Jalen Smith return as the top holdovers at receiver, and Minnesota is banking on Smith taking a leap in a bigger role. Lindsey doesn't need to be flashy. He needs to keep protecting the ball while that receiver room proves itself.

Just missed: Rocco Becht, Penn State; Nico Iamaleava, UCLA