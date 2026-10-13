3 College Football Teams Whose Playoff Hopes Took a Major Hit After Week 6

Week 6 had college football arriving near the midpoint of the season, but for some teams, the season is all but finished. While some teams made major strides toward the College Football Playoff, others saw their CFP hopes nearly disappear. Here are three teams that did major damage to their Playoff potential in Week 6-- each of which now has to be near-perfect in the season ahead to revive those flagging Playoff hopes.

LSU

The loss to Ole Miss wasn't concerning, but a second road loss on the young season at Kentucky leaves the Tigers facing a massive uphill climb to even find the fringes of the Playoff field. ESPN's FPI ratings give LSU just a 16.1% shot at the Playoff, behind Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ole Miss and basically even with Missouri in the SEC pecking order.

LSU still has to face Alabama and Texas as well as making a road trip to Tennessee. Even reaching 9-3 looks like a big ask after a 4-2 start to Lane Kiffin's debut season on the Bayou.

Oregon

A brutal loss for Dylan Raiola and Oregon leaves the Ducks basically out of the Playoff picture. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks already had a devestating loss to Oklahoma State, but then added a second loss on the young season against UCLA. It's a conference loss and with the second defeat, Oregon's CFP chances per ESPN's FPI drop to 9.8%. That trails not only UCLA, but also Nebraska, Iowa, USC, Northwestern, and Wisconsin in terms of the Big Ten's third CFP spot hopefuls.

As with LSU, Oregon's schedule doesn't leave room for any further mistakes. They host Nebraska this weekend and will host Northwestern before playing at Ohio State. The Ducks have been horribly inconsistent and seem unlikely to suddenly straighten everything out.

Florida

The Gators came off a loss to Missouri and took another loss at home against South Carolina. Aside from the two straight losses, between the two games, UF allowed 83 points and 953 yards. Jon Sumrall's team probably was never closer than the fringes of the Playoff picture, even after beating Ole Miss. But a 38-19 loss to South Carolina leaves Florida with a 2.6% chance of reaching the CFP per FPI.

Florida also has Texas and Georgia as its next two opponents, leaving the Gators much more likely to slide to 4-4 than to play their way back into a potential Playoff spot. Florida's first four games were overachievement, but they could be in the midst of a four-game nightmare that sees UF regress to average.