Are the Alabama Crimson Tide now in danger of missing the College Football Playoff?

One of the most shocking results of rivalry week in College Football was the Auburn Tigers' upset over the No. 6 Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl. Auburn now has wins over Georgia (No. 1 in the country) and Alabama in what has been an up and down season for the Tigers.

The loss crushed Alabama's odds to win the national championship this season, as FanDuel Sportsbook dropped the Crimson Tide all the way back to +2700 to win it all. That's a sign that the Crimson Tide are not secure in a CFB Playoff spot, especially after teams outside the top 12 like Indiana, Iowa, USC and Arizona won on Saturday.

Alabama was +500 to win the national title heading into the Iron Bowl, so this is a pretty drastic shift in the market's confidence in the Crimson Tide even making the playoff. In addition to that, FanDuel has the Crimson Tide at +220 to make the playoff, so currently the Crimson Tide are out in the final field in the eyes of oddsmakers.

The only other top-12 teams to lose on Saturday were the No. 12 Oregon Ducks and the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. However, UCLA lost to No. 15 USC, which could vault the Trojans into contention for a CFB Playoff spot this season.

There is a clear top group in the latest odds to win the national title, as just four teams have better than 16/1 odds to win it. Kalen DeBoer's team may need the nod over Texas Tech, Iowa, BYU or USC to reach the final playoff field, so any upsets in the conference title games next week could be detrimental to Alabama's playoff equity.

Odds to Win National Championship

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia: +140

Notre Dame: +330

Texas: +650

Miami (FL): +950

Tennessee: +1600

Indiana: +1600

Wake Forest: +1900

Utah: +2200

Alabama: +2700

Iowa: +4500

Texas Tech: +4500

BYU: +6000

USC: +17500

Boise State: +25000

There are just 14 teams set at +25000 to shorter to win the College Football Playoff, so based on these odds, the betting market still expects Alabama to be in the final field. Still, USC's win over UCLA and the fact that the Big 12 could get three teams are two things to watch when it comes to Alabama's place in the playoff.

UCLA and Texas Tech also play in their respective conference title games and would get an automatic bid into the CFB Playoff with a win.

The Crimson Tide don't have may signature wins this season even though two of their three losses (to Tennessee and Georgia) have proven to be high-quality losses with those teams both sitting in the top five in the country heading into Conference Championship Week.

Keelon Russell and Co. are hoping that the committee values that since they could not handle business in the Iron Bowl to essentially clinch a spot in the CFB Playoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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