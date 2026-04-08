3 SEC Programs That Will Miss The College Football Playoff Due to QB Play

The SEC is more motivated than ever in 2026 to field a national champion after the Indiana Hoosiers won a third straight CFP national championship for the Big 10 this past January. With that said, only a handful of programs from the "It Just Means More" conference have the necessary components to do that.

These three programs are missing the most critical aspect of making a run to a College Football title this coming fall: a quarterback who could lead the charge against the brute physicality of elite SEC defenses.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide badly needs redshirt freshman Keelon Russell to live up to his billing as the No. 2 QB from the 2025 class, or Austin Mack to outperform every expectation of him and become the first non-blue-chip QB to start in Tuscaloosa since Blake Sims in 2014.

If Alabama gets neither of those outcomes, it's hard to see this team keeping competitive during the 2026 season. It'd also be tough to see Kalen DeBoer keeping his job past year three if he can't figure out the QB position, since Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe were both Nick Saban recruits.

Florida Gators

It's very possible that the quarterback who just left Gainesville is better than any of the ones new Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall and his first-year offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, brought in.

DJ Lagway helped engineer wins against the Texas Longhorns and Ole Miss Rebels over the past two seasons and could've benefited from a culture change from the Billy Napier days to a more disciplined approach under Sumrall.

While Aaron Philo was similarly dominant as a high school recruit, he's unproven and has a questionable deep ball. The Gators may have upgraded at nearly everywhere except the QB position.

Tennessee Volunteers

After going all in on Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel moved like he was traumatized while bringing on talent at the QB position for the 2026 season.

Redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, 5-star freshman Faizon Brandon, and Colorado Buffaloes transfer Ryan Staub are a solid bunch, but there's no obvious QB1. MacIntyre is getting first-team reps this spring and comes from an in-state powerhouse, Brentwood Academy.

There's reason to believe the Vols will be in good hands, but there's arguably the least talent at the position on Rocky Top in over a decade from a proven production standpoint.