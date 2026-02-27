327-Pound SEC Star Delivers ‘Unreal’ Day 1 NFL Combine Performance

With 319 players invited, the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The first day saw defensive linemen and linebackers take the field as they participated in events such as the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and the bench press.

One prospect who certainly caught some attention on day one was Florida's Caleb Banks, who at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds, showcased a rare combination of size and speed. In fact, his performance was so impressive that the NFL took to X to highlight his "unreal" showing.

.@GatorsFB DT Caleb Banks put on an unreal performance today:



- 6'6", 327 pounds

- 5.04 40-yard dash

- 32" vertical jump

- 9'6" broad jump@nflnetwork | @Accenture pic.twitter.com/FLWDdfKUUn — NFL (@NFL) February 26, 2026

Banks' 5.04 40-yard dash time ranked as the eighth-best among defensive tackles, but considering he was among the heavier players in the group at 327 pounds, it's an impressive feat nonetheless. As confirmed by the Los Angeles Chargers Omar Navarro, Banks also measured in with an impressive arm length and hand size.

"His height, hand size and arm length all measured in at least in the 94th percentile of his position, according to Pro Football Focus,"wroteNavarro. "But it was his 85 and 3/4thinch wingspan that caught some eyes, as it slotted in the 99th percentile and the longest at the Combine for a defensive tackle since 1999."

Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Banks also registered the second-best broad jump at his position at 9'6", and a 32-inch vertical jump that ranked within the top 10 of the defensive tackle group.

While all the athletes are roughly going through the same drills unless they opt out of some, the combine is not the same for any two players. For a guy like Banks, who injured his left foot during Florida's spring practices, returned in Week 3 and ultimately missed all but two games due to the injury, this is a prime opportunity for him to showcase that he is still a first-round talent.

The Detroit, Michigan native, who started his career at Louisville, walked away from college football with 48 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, one pass deflection and two forced fumbles.

Aside from his physical traits and great showings during the drills, Banks has also turned some heads with some of his answers when speaking to the media. During his media session on Wednesday, Banks dropped a simple yet very intimidating line in relation to what teams are getting in him.

"I'll run through a (expletive's) face."

Although injuries derailed his momentum heading into this season, Banks may have just performed his way back into the opening round.