327-Pound College Football Star Records Same Vertical Jump as Bronny James

The NFL Combine is here, as the prospects across the nation have the chance to prove their worth. This is an event that is arguably the most make-or-break for the prospects set to be drafted in the 2026 draft, as this could drop or raise the stock of each player.

One of the players who has done a great job so far is Caleb Banks. Banks is a Florida defensive lineman who is set to be drafted in this next draft. Banks is one of the better players when it comes to being on the defensive line, and his tests have shown how much of a dominant force he can be.

The Florida Gators lineman finished with a 32" vertical, which is fantastic for a 327-pound prospect. This is something that went viral, as he was compared to players across the world.

He was compared to Bronny James, the eldest son of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James. The son of the Los Angeles Lakers forward is a guard who is listed at 6'2 and 210 pounds, which is well over 100 pounds lighter than the Florida lineman.

Caleb Banks is 6'6" and weighs 327 pounds.



He logged the same vertical leap as Bronny James 😅 pic.twitter.com/Low1GGwW2o — Underdog (@Underdog) February 26, 2026

Even with him being lighter, the prospect from Florida still jumped the same vertical as the Lakers guard. This stat goes to show how ridiculous a rep the prospect from Florida landed.

This will raise his draft stock significantly, as even James can dunk and do flashy dunks at that. Banks was just one vertical standout, as many players caught the attention of the media.

One of the players who caught the attention of the media is Sonny Styles, a linebacker from Ohio State. He finished with a day best jump of 43.50". He was trailed by the second place jumper, George Gumbs, another Florida prospect on the defensive side of the ball, as he is an EDGE who jumped a 41" vertical.

Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One thing the draft looks for is players who can pass the eye test, along with reaching all physical thresholds. With a guy like Banks jumping a 32", which is the same as a standout guard in the NBA, the NFL is going to become a league filled with freak athletes.

He is just one of the many talented players who will see their stock rise following the event, but with many more set to jump, it is likely that the event will be showcased by athletes who make things look both easy and impossible at the same time.