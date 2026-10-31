4 College Football Teams On Upset Alert In Week 9

Halloween is colliding with the 2026 college football season. While trick-or-treating is in full force, teams around the country will be trying to prevent a house of horrors or a spooky result.

A top-10 has been defeated in seven consecutive weeks. With how this fall has unfolded, it wouldn't be a surprise to see it happen again.

Who is on upset alert in Week 9?

*All odds via FanDuel

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: UGA -11.5

There's no way that Georgia loses two straight games, right? Following a shocking defeat to Auburn in Athens, the Bulldogs had a BYE week to circle the wagons. Kirby Smart will probably have his team ready to respond, but there's a chance they come out flat.

Florida also had the benefit of a week off, and Aaron Philo is back in the lineup. In their last outing, the Gators went on the road and beat top-10 Texas 27-24.

Jon Sumrall is capable of keeping this a competitive affair and anything can happen in a rivalry game.

No. 6 Utah Utes

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley looks on before the game against the Houston Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: UTAH -7.5

Utah is flying high after defeating No. 14 Houston and advancing to 7-0. There's nothing that can take the wind out of your sails quicker than a trap game. Saturday's trip to Cincinnati is one that the Utes can't afford to overlook.

Cincinnati enters the contest fresh off an upset against No. 8 Texas. The Red Raiders were undefeated prior to facing the Bearcats.

It'll be strength on strength. Cincinnati ranks top-10 in the country in rushing offense. On the flip side, the Utes are among the leaders in rushing defense.

No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: TTU -3.5

Fresh off a loss to an unranked opponent, Texas Tech is back home to face No. 22 Arizona. The Red Raiders can't afford a second straight defeat, or they could be eliminated from the College Football Playoff race entirely.

Arizona has found its rhythm in recent weeks. The Wildcats have won three straight games by 21+ points. They beat Texas Tech's last opponent, Cincinnati, 34-7.

While this is Arizona's first matchup against a top-25 opponent and the game is on the road, don't raise your eyebrows if the Wildcats pull it off.

No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks with players during the game against USC, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spread: IOWA -1.5

Wisconsin is overperforming compared to preseason expectations, which has taken Luke Fickell firmly off the hot seat. With the Badgers back in the top-25 following a win over USC, they've got a tough road game coming up at Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have dropped two of their last three games. With that being said, one of those losses was to Ohio State, and the other was to Minnesota at the end of a tough stretch that included three road games in five weeks.

Iowa's defense is good enough, but the Hawkeyes will need their quarterbacks to play much better.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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