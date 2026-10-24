5 College Football Teams On Upset Alert In Week 8

Week 7 of the 2026 college football season had it all.

The No. 1 team fell to an unranked opponent for the second straight weekend. Plus, 8 other top-25 teams were defeated.

With the stakes as high as ever, who is on upset alert in Week 8?

*All odds via FanDuel

No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spread: IU -7.5

Indiana finally had its 22-game winning streak snapped by roughly an inch in a 19-15 loss to Ohio State. It was a classic battle between two top-5 teams, with a dramatic ending. Now that the Hoosiers know they aren't invincible, how are they going to react?

Curt Cignetti's team is back on the road for the third time in four games, this time taking a trip to Ann Arbor. While Michigan has disappointed this season, the Wolverines are 4-1 at home, upsetting Oklahoma and Penn State. They'll be relying on a new quarterback, with Tommy Carr stepping into the spotlight after Bryce Underwood was benched.

Indiana's last game away from home was shaky. The Hoosiers trailed Nebraska 17-6 and had to rally in the fourth quarter to escape Lincoln with a win. This is an interesting test, with the program only having one more contest against a ranked opponent.

No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: UT -3.5

Since an early BYE week, the Rebels have gotten back on the right track, winning three straight games. That includes a 31-3 stomping of No. 13 Missouri last weekend. Instead of patting itself on the back, Ole Miss better be ready for more, with No. 19 Texas in desperate need of an upset.

Ole Miss is 3-1 against ranked opponents. However, the Rebels' lone loss came outside Oxford, with Florida running them off the field in the Swamp in a 52-28 victory.

The Longhorns basically have their backs against the wall following back-to-back losses to unranked opponents. Another defeat would essentially end any hope of Texas qualifying for the College Football Playoff. Arch Manning needs to step up.

No. 10 Utah Utes

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley walks the field prior to a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: UTAH -6.5

College GameDay is in Salt Lake City for Utah's first game against a ranked opponent this year. The Utes will host No. 14 Houston on Saturday night. The Cougars have turned a corner in recent weeks, and took down No. 18 Oklahoma State a week ago.

Utah hasn't faced much competition so far. The Utes were tested by Colorado last weekend, overcoming a second-half deficit for a 27-24 victory. This will be Morgan Scalley's first real opportunity to show that he is the right successor for Kyle Whittingham.

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris (17) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: SC -2.5

Tennessee is riding high following a dominant outing against Alabama. The Volunteers were aggressive on defense, and took advantage of the Crimson Tide's mistakes. With that being said, this team has been inconsistent, so could an emotional letdown be on the way?

South Carolina is only 3-3, but the Gamecocks are coming off a BYE week and stepped up in their last outing against No. 16 Florida, winning 38-19 in Columbia.

Back at home with an extra week of rest, Shane Beamer needs to pull off another upset if he's going to escape the hot seat.

No. 18 LSU Tigers

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spread: LSU -7.5

LSU has yet to consistently live up to its preseason expectations. The Tigers have already dropped two games, and another defeat might take them out of College Football Playoff contention before the calendar flips to November.

Lane Kiffin's squad is 5-0 at home, and 0-2 on the road, losing both of those contests by a single possession. In an early kickoff against Auburn, LSU will have to battle an energized Tigers team and one of the loudest crowds in the country.

Auburn took down No. 1 Georgia in Athens last weekend, the first big win of Alex Golesh's tenure. Golesh would love to build on the momentum with another upset.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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