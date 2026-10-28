5 Most Overrated College Football Teams In AP Top 25 Poll After Week 8

It's not even an embellishment to call the 2026 college football season one of the wildest and most unpredictable in recent history.

At least one top-10 team has lost in seven consecutive weeks. Four different teams have been ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll, with the spot shifting three times over the last four weeks.

Considering the way that the fold has unfolded, another wild weekend could be on the way.

Who are the most overrated teams following Week 8?

No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers

Oct 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana rebounded from a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State that snapped its 22-game winning streak, but nothing looked easy in a 13-6 victory against Michigan. The Hoosiers were held scoreless in the second half and didn't put a touchdown on the board until overtime.

Quarterback Josh Hoover threw for a season-low 81 yards and tossed his first pick of the year. The rushing game wasn't any better, racking up 131 yards on 3.7 yards per carry.

The Hoosiers moved up two spots for beating a disappointing Michigan team. Though Indiana is 7-1, the team has dealt with struggles in recent weeks. Indiana had to rebound from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Nebraska 20-17.

Luckily, Curt Cignetti doesn't have another ranked team on the schedule in the regular season. Minnesota is coming off an upset of Iowa, so the Hoosiers will need to watch out.

No. 6 Utah Utes

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley looks on before the game against the Houston Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It only took seven games, but Utah finally has a victory over a team with a winning record. The Utes took down No. 14 Houston 21-13. Credit Morgan Scalley for the win. However, his squad was held scoreless in the first half and trailed 10-0 in the third quarter.

I'm not sure exactly what it is, but something tells me the Utes are going to slip up before the end of November. Fresh off an emotional victory, Utah is traveling to Cincinnati, which just upset undefeated Texas Tech.

Following that, the Utes have back-to-back games against No. 8 BYU and No. 22 Arizona. We'll find out soon enough if Utah is a College Football Playoff contender, or just a pretender.

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer leaves the field after Alabama’s win at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama remains the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country, jumping up three spots after beating Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide are in an interesting spot. Yes, both of their defeats were against ranked opponents. With that being said, they trailed the Aggies 20-17 entering the fourth quarter at home.

That doesn't feel worthy of such a big move, considering how some of the teams behind Alabama are playing.

The Crimson Tide begins a two-game road trip against No. 15 LSU next week. The Tigers are the only ranked opponent remaining on Alabama's schedule, though the regular-season finale will draw intrigue since Auburn recently beat No. 1 Georgia.

No. 11 Texas Longhorns

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas ended its two-game slide with a 34-27 victory against No. 7 Ole Miss. That's great and all, but the Longhorns displayed the same inconsistencies in the win.

After leading 24-3 at halftime, Texas took its foot off the gas. The Rebels responded with a 21-0 run to tie the game in the fourth quarter. While the Longhorns were able to hold on, it just feels like this team never learns.

It's hard to trust Texas, and it doesn't help that the program will play three of its five games on the road. If the Longhorns don't win out, they probably won't make the College Football Playoff.

No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel on the sidelines during a college football game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was obvious that Tennessee was headed into a trap, but the Volunteers didn't notice coming off an emotional win over Alabama. South Carolina held Josh Heupel's squad to three points in the second half, with the Gamecocks rallying to knock in the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Teams are daring Tennessee to put the ball in the air, and the program just doesn't have anyone who can step up to the challenge. George MacIntyre only had 136 passing yards and lost a crucial fumble in the final minute that essentially handed South Carolina the victory.

The Volunteers dropped five spots, and could plummet further after they face Kentucky next weekend.