$46.5 million coach climbs to the top of Penn State favorites to be next head coach
In the weeks since James Franklin's firing, little definitive news has emerged in regard to the Penn State job. Some plausible candidates-- most notable Nebraska's Matt Rhule-- have been locked down by contract extensions and buyout hikes. Indiana doubled down on its commitment to Curt Cignetti.
The new favorite
Penn State hasn't been a viable candidate in the Lane Kiffin mix, but Kalshi, a future prediction market, seems to see another SEC head coach as the likely candidate for the Penn State job. Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, with a 26% chance at taking the job, has nearly doubled the other most prominent candidates, Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and Louisville coach Jeff Brohm.
Drinkwitz is currently under a $46.5 million deal that runs through the end of 2029 with Missouri. The 42-year old coach has compiled a 44-26 mark at Missouri, with his best season being an 11-2 mark in 2023 than left the Tigers at No. 8 in the final polls after winning the Cotton Bowl. Missouri is 6-2 this season, but sees their CFP hopes fading down the season's stretch.
Drinkwitz's resume
Throughout his coach career, Drinkwitz has been prized as an offensive guru. He was a coordinator at Boise State and NC State before taking his first head coaching job at Appalachian State in 2019. He was 12-1 in that lone season which allowed him to jump to Missouri ahead of the 2020 season.
While Missouri has had impressive seasons in the last three years, barring a late rally in 2025, the Tigers will still be short of any CFP appearances. Drinkwitz signed a one-year extension to this existing contract in the summer, but Missouri might not be as quick as Nebraska or Indiana to dump a massive raise on their coach.
Drinkwitz previously denying rumors
Drinkwitz has been linked to the job shortly after Franklin's firing. Indeed, he told a reporter on October 14th that he "ignores the noise" circulating his name for other jobs when specifically questioned about Penn State.
Other prediction market Penn State possibilities
Still, the prediction market remains strong on Drinkwitz. Among the other candidates, aside from Hartline and Brohm, who has each been a favorite but seen his respective odds tumble, are departed LSU coach Brian Kelly, Duke coach Manny Diaz, Georgia Tech's Brent Key and Texas A&M coach Mike Elko. But none of those candidates are even half as popular as Drinkwitz to be the next head man at State College.
