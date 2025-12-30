The NCAA transfer portal officially opens for all college football players looking to play for new schools in 2026 on Friday. The portal will remain open for the following two weeks.

More than 1,000 players across all levels of college football chose to enter the portal in the weeks following the 2025 regular season. The 2026 season will see at least seven different Power Four quarterbacks at new destinations out of the portal.

One quarterback transferring out of a Power Five school is former Iowa State signal-caller Rocco Becht. He will have one season of eligibility at his second school.

While it is possible for Becht to attend any school via the transfer portal, there is a strong tie to Penn State. Former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell accepted the head coaching vacancy left by James Franklin at Penn State, bringing offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser with him.

The Athletic released a projection for quarterbacks entering the transfer portal before it opens. The projection stated that the Nittany Lions are 'positioned' to land Becht due to these connections.

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) attempts a pass against the Miami Hurricanes | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder was recruited by the Cyclones out of high school in 2022. He made appearances in two games that season, finishing 7-of-15 passing for 65 yards with an interception.

When 2022 starter Hunter Dekkers left the program amid sports gambling allegations, Iowa State turned to Becht as its starter in 2023. Becht passed for 3,120 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions, leading the Cyclone to a 7-6 season that ended in a Liberty Bowl loss to Memphis (36-26). He was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and Second Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.

Becht's production increased for the Cyclones in 2024. He threw for 3,505 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions and rushed for 318 yards and eight touchdowns while guiding Iowa State to an 11-3 record, Big 12 Championship appearance and Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over Miami (42-41).

The Cyclones did not get the same production from Becht in 2025 as they did in 2024. He compiled 2,584 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in the air while rushing for 116 yards and eight touchdowns.

Iowa State finished the season 8-4, losing four consecutive games in Big 12 play between Oct. 4 and Nov. 1. With Campbell and the majority of the staff and roster likely headed toward Penn State, the Cyclones opted out of any potential bowl opportunities in 2025.