$1.8 million QB visits third college football program after entering transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal has officially opened for all college football players looking to compete at different programs in the future. The portal opened on Friday and will stay open until Jan. 16.

A laundry list exceeding 3,000 entrants comprises the 2026 transfer portal cycle. Some of the most intriguing entries are quarterbacks who have departed Power Four programs in search of greener grass at the same level.

One quarterback who has entered the transfer portal is former Missouri starter Beau Pribula. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his third school.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pounder began his career with James Franklin at Penn State in 2022. He used a reshirt as he did not see game action.

The Nittany Lions utilized Pribula in run packages with Drew Allar taking the majority of the reps in 2023. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 149 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 329 yards and six touchdowns.

Penn State took the same approach at quarterback in the 2024 season. Pribula finished 26-of-35 passing for 275 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 242 yards and four touchdowns. He transferred to Missouri the following offseason.

Injury limited Pribula's only season with the Tigers to 10 games. He passed for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 297 yards and six more touchdowns. He announced his intent to transfer before Missouri's trip to play Virginia in the Gator Bowl.

Pribula has already made two visits to Power Four schools that are interested in him since the portal opened. However, a third appeared on his radar on Wednesday.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports reported that Washington had inserted itself into the mix to land Pribula from the portal on Wednesday.

SOURCE: Missouri QB Beau Pribula, who is in the transfer portal, is on a visit now to Washington. This comes on the heels of Demond Williams announcing late yesterday that he plans on transferring from UW. @mzenitz first reported that Pribula was visiting UW. https://t.co/SzOzkn5Dae — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 7, 2026

Washington finds itself embroiled in one of the hottest controversies of the 2026 transfer portal cycle. Just days after signing an extension with the Huskies, Demond Williams Jr. decided to enter the transfer portal. Washington is fighting to keep Williams in Seattle, but it has begun hosting quarterbacks like Pribula on visits in case Williams is, in fact, gone for good.

Georgia Tech is another school that hosted Pribula on a visit. With Haynes King's eligibility expiring and both offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and backup quarterback Aaron Philo headed for Florida, Brent Key desperately needs a new quarterback.

There is also a chance for Pribula to reunite with James Franklin at Virginia Tech. With Kyron Drones headed out, the Hokies have yet to find a quarterback in the portal. They hosted Pribula on a visit earlier in the week.