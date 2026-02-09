Former No. 1 overall college football QB predicted to have $6.8 million NIL valuation

Just under seven months remain until the first college football weekend of 2026. With the offseason in full swing, the media is beginning to determine the storylines worth paying attention to next season.

Once again, a storyline that will command attention is the play of quarterback Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns. After a one-year hiatus, Texas is looking to make its return to the College Football Playoff.

Manning was ranked as the No. 1 overall quarterback prospect when he committed to Steve Sarkisian and Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pounder was behind Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy in the Longhorns' quarterback room when he arrived. Murphy transferred to Duke in the 2024 offseason, so Manning slid up to second-string.

Ewers suffered an injury on the front end of Texas' 2024 season, something that allowed Manning the opportunity to start against ULM and Mississippi State.

Even though Ewers started the rest of the season, Manning was featured in designed quarterback run plays. Manning finished 61-of-90 passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 108 yards and four more touchdowns in 2024.

No quarterback received more attention leading into the 2025 college football season than Manning. Many college football media personalities hyped Manning up as a Heisman Trophy favorite and Texas as a national championship contender.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hype for Manning and the Longhorns quickly died down once the season began. A loss at Ohio State (14-7), a trio of underwhelming wins over Group of Five teams and a loss to what devolved into a four-win Florida team (29-21) had everyone walking those takes back in early October.

However, Manning's end to the season restored belief in him as a potential college football superstar. The Longhorns won seven of their last eight games, a stretch that featured ranked wins over Oklahoma (23-6), Vanderbilt (34-31), Texas A&M (27-17) and Michigan (41-27).

Manning's end to the season has put him back in the conversation as a potential No. 1 overall choice in the 2027 NFL draft. This potential is something recognized by those who partner with Manning on the NIL front.

In June of 2025, FOX Sports released a list of the 25 college athletes with the highest NIL valuations in the 2025-2026 academic calendar. Manning ranked No. 1 on the list, earning $6.8 million.

"Manning has reportedly inked deals or partnered with EA Sports, Red Bull, Uber and Vuori as he prepares for his first full season as Texas' starting quarterback," the list read. "While Manning is the highest-valued NIL athlete in college sports, he doesn't take any money from Texas' NIL collective, the Houston Chronicle previously reported."

While Texas' NIL collective does not spend on Manning per reports, it spent significant amounts in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle to better his surroundings. The Longhorns are bringing in running backs Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State), along with wide receiver Cam Coleman (Auburn), one of the top prospects in the cycle.