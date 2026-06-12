5 Big Ten Players Generating Major Buzz Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

Big Ten insiders have identified 15 potential breakout players heading into the fall, and the list spans the full width of the conference. From Oregon and Ohio State to Penn State and Indiana, this group is loaded with young talent that has either been waiting for its shot or arriving from unexpected places.

Several carry NFL draft projections, others have already produced at high levels elsewhere, and a few are being handed starting roles on playoff-contending rosters.

In no particular order, these are the five names from Brad Crawford's list on CBS Sports worth circling before fall camp even opens.

Devon Jackson, LB, Oregon

The Omaha native was the top-ranked linebacker in Nebraska coming out of high school and a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. He logged 41 tackles in 2025 while working in a rotation that included Bryce Boettcher, who has since moved on to the NFL.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) makes a confetti angel after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson steps into the featured role in Dan Lanning's defense, having spent four years absorbing the system. Insiders described him as a machine who runs a 4.3 forty at 250 pounds. That combination does not come around often and should lead to Jackson's ascension in a more-physical-than-you-think Ducks' defense.

Devin Sanchez, CB, Ohio State

Sanchez struggled with the weight of expectations during his freshman year. "Last year, I feel like it was heavy," the corner said this spring. Despite that, he played 321 snaps at cornerback last season, earned the trust of the coaching staff and is now penciled in as a full-time starter opposite Jermaine Mathews Jr. He has since set his sights on the Jim Thorpe Award and called his shot: "I'm not freshman Devin no more."

Luke Dehnicke, TE, Northwestern

Going from Division II All-American to one of the most coveted tight end transfers in the country in roughly one offseason is why Dehnicke is on this list. His single-game highlight at Minnesota Duluth included eight catches for 230 yards and four touchdowns against the University of Mary.

Now he lands in Chip Kelly's offense, a coordinator with a long history of making tight ends his featured weapons. One Northwestern analyst put it plainly: Dehnicke's ceiling could be the best player on the entire roster.

Malachi Goodman, OT, Penn State

The Paramus, N.J. native was featured in a Tom Brady-backed Paramount+ documentary tracking top Big Ten recruits during their first college season. His next live game snap will be his first, having redshirted in 2025, but offensive line coach Ryan Clanton said this spring that Goodman physically put his hand through his chest during a drill.

"You forget how young he is," Clanton said. Penn State lost fourth-round pick Drew Shelton at left tackle, and Goodman is being handed that starting job as a redshirt freshman.

Davion Chandler, WR, Indiana

Chandler arrived in Bloomington with one career catch that went 65 yards for a touchdown. Indiana's coaching staff used him extensively at slot receiver during spring camp, a role that fits his quickness and mirrors what Omar Cooper Jr. produced before him.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Davion Chandler (4) participates in a practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan appears to be grooming Chandler for that Cooper-style mold. A 29-yard dart from Josh Hoover to Chandler in the spring game drew significant attention. The sophomore is operating in one of the deepest receiver rooms in the country and may have the highest ceiling.