Urban Meyer Sounds Off Following Brendan Sorsby Betting Controversy

Urban Meyer is not holding back when it comes to the Brendan Sorsby gambling situation, and his frustration is aimed less at the Texas Tech quarterback than at the system that surrounds him.

On the latest episode of The Triple Option podcast, the College Football Hall of Famer unloaded on lawmakers and sportsbooks for putting wagering apps in the pockets of teenagers. His core argument is that legalized mobile betting has rewired what young athletes are being tempted with daily.

Sorsby, the prized $5 million transfer addition for the Red Raiders, checked into a residential treatment facility for gambling addiction and is now under investigation by the NCAA along with state regulators in both Indiana and Ohio.

Urban Meyer reaction to Brendan Sorsby gambling scandal

Meyer's anger was pointed directly at the policymakers who greenlit widespread mobile sports betting back in 2018.

"What the hell are people thinking making gambling legal for young people to stick on their phones?" Meyer said. "I'd love to meet the politicians. What are you thinking, you dumbass?"

He went further, citing conversations with federal investigators about how deeply the issue runs in younger demographics.

"I know people in the FBI and they say 1000% or some number that's hard to comprehend of young people that are under 21 and 18 years old are addicted to gambling now."

According to ESPN, Sorsby placed a bet on Indiana while redshirting with the Hoosiers in 2022. Other reports describe a steady volume of micro-wagers, including live bets on balls and strikes at Cincinnati Reds games, ranging from less than a dollar up to $2.50 per pitch.

Meyer placed accountability on Sorsby too, but framed the bigger picture as a failure of guardrails for athletes suddenly handling significant NIL money.

What's next for Sorsby and Texas Tech

Sorsby has hired attorney Jeffrey Kessler, the same lawyer behind the landmark House v. NCAA case, in an effort to negotiate a path back onto the field. NFL insider Albert Breer reported Friday that the legal strategy is aimed at securing some form of suspension settlement rather than a full eligibility wipeout.

The stakes are enormous. Texas Tech billionaire booster Cody Campbell and Double Eagle Development invested roughly $25 million on the 2025 roster and pledged to "double down" for 2026. Sorsby was the centerpiece of that bet.

Brendan Sorsby looks to throw during the Texas Tech football team's spring game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the NCAA rules against him, backup Will Hammond steps in, and the NFL Supplemental Draft becomes a realistic exit ramp.

"Yeah, it's certainly his fault, and he's going to pay a hell of a price, and so are that coach and team and a fan base at Texas Tech, because he's a hell of a player," Meyer said.