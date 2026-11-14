5 College Football Teams On Upset Alert In Week 11

Another loaded weekend is about to kick off with the 2026 college football season reaching its latter stages.

Last week, three top-10 teams came up short, including a thrilling second half in South Bend that resulted in Miami's first loss, and a fall from No. 1.

Who is on upset alert in Week 11?

*All odds via FanDuel

No. 2 Utah Utes

Nov 7, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: UTAH -1.5

One week after an emotional victory in the Holy War against BYU, the Utah Utes have to take their undefeated record on the road to No. 23 Arizona. The Utes scored on their first two drives against the Cougars, but only produced points on two of their final 11 drives.

Utah benefited from forcing four turnovers, and though its defense is elite, it needs more consistency on offense.

Arizona got back into the winning column last week, and Noah Fifita is electric enough to create issues for the Utes. This has classic letdown written all over it, but we'll see if Morgan Scalley can escape the upset in his first season.

No. 6 Texas Longhorns

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: LSU -4.5

Texas is back up to No. 6 after winning three straight games. Last weekend, the Longhorns trailed Missouri into the second half, but dominated the fourth quarter to walk out of Columbia with a victory.

The ship looks like it's beginning to steady itself in Austin. With that being said, now the Longhorns hit the road for the second straight weekend to face an LSU team that was embarrassed by Alabama. The Tigers are going to have a point to prove, and Baton Rouge should be rocking on Saturday night.

Arch Manning was great against Missouri. Can he replicate that performance?

No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) on the sidelines before a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spread: UT -1.5

Tennessee unexpectedly blew out Kentucky last Saturday. However, the Volunteers are back on the road this weekend, and they haven't been comfortable outside of Knoxville. Their last road trip resulted in a loss to unranked South Carolina.

Yes, Texas A&M is having an awful season. This isn't even close to what Aggie fans expected after a trip to the College Football Playoff last year. Regardless, College Station is a tough environment, and Marcel Reed could come back to life at any moment.

The Aggies need to sell out on the run and force George MacIntyre to beat them.

No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti and Co-Offensive Coordinator Tino Sunseri during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spread: IU -9.5

The reigning national champions had a pretty shaky October. Indiana lost to Ohio State by a few inches and had to come back in the fourth quarter to beat Nebraska, along with recently defeating Michigan and Minnesota in overtime.

Maybe Curt Cignetti will get his squad back on the right track following a BYE week. Indiana better be ready to go. USC defeated Ohio State 30-18 in its last outing and also had extra time to prepare for the trip to the East Coast.

If Indiana's offense doesn't start putting up points, Jayden Maiava might make the Hoosiers pay.

No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: SMU -1.5

Jake Dickert's squad has looked nothing but composed and focused. The Demon Deacons are firmly in the College Football Playoff picture, and need to keep stacking wins to make their first-ever appearance in the 12-team field.

Wake Forest is gearing up for a two-game road trip, and it starts against SMU. The Mustangs are 7-2 but remained unranked following a loss to Syracuse a few weeks ago. It is worth noting that Kevin Jennings came to life last week, putting up 51 points in a win against Virginia Tech.

SMU has enough in the tank to compete against Wake Forest, and the Demon Deacons haven't really been tested since September.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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