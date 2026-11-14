College Football Schedule for Week 11: Why These Top 25 Teams Are in Danger Today

Not all ranked college football teams are created equally. And in a 2026 season tailor made for upsets and poll mayhem, Week 11 could provide a little more confusion.

Almost all the teams under consideration by the College Football Playoff selection committee are in action today, and many are facing critical, late season tests.

Which top 25 college football teams are in a little danger today?

Alabama at Vanderbilt

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We’ll see a sudden change at quarterback for the Crimson Tide, as Austin Mack is poised to start in place of the injured Keelon Russell.

Russell hurt his ankle in last weekend’s win at LSU and will get some rest this weekend.

That shouldn’t cut too deeply into Alabama’s offensive production against a likely overmatched Vanderbilt squad, but it’s worth keeping an eye on how this unit performs without its regular starter.

And how that might play into the committee’s deliberations if the Tide doesn’t look as dominant as expected.

Tennessee at Texas A&M

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There’s plenty at stake for the Volunteers, who improved to No. 8 in the playoff rankings after smashing Kentucky last week.

Not many observers are saying the Aggies will definitively pull off an upset here, but they have nothing to lose and could throw everything at a Tennessee team that has a future in this year’s playoff field.

UT needs to be on guard that it’s not looking ahead to next week’s game against LSU.

Miami against Duke

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Once again, star Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney won’t be on the field. His absence played a role in the team’s first loss of the season, last week at Notre Dame.

That cost the Canes their No. 1 ranking, and now they turn around in a test against a credible ACC challenger in the 7-2 Blue Devils.

Duke is just a touchdown away from being defeated, boasts a quality rushing attack, and can get its receivers in space. That could be a problem against a Miami secondary that has been a problem at times this year.

Texas at LSU

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Lane Kiffin’s team is well outside the playoff bubble and eager to make some late season statements – and hope for some external chaos – to earn a place in the top 12.

They’re in danger of falling under .500 in SEC competition if things don’t go well against the Longhorns, who sit in the No. 6 position in this week’s playoff poll, and are 4-0 against ranked teams.

The bad news for the visitors? LSU’s superb front line defense could have a decisive advantage against a Texas protection unit that has allowed the eighth-most sacks in the country.

Arch Manning looks better lately, but he’s not getting much help from the Longhorn ground game. That group ranks just 108th in FBS in total output.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

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Saturday’s late action finds the newly-promoted second-place team in the Big 12 in a key road test with a chance to take advantage, or to take a big step backwards.

Texas Tech moved into second in the conference after BYU lost at Utah. Now they have to stay there. That means playing better defense against a Cowboy attack that sits third nationally in passing and scoring.

With the Red Raiders sitting outside the playoff bracket this week, still behind two-loss BYU, they need to make a statement to gain the committee’s trust.