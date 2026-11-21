We're only a few days away from rivalry week. Typically, the weekend leading up to the regular season finale isn't as stacked with major matchups.

It's the same case this year, as there's only one top-25 matchup on Saturday. That doesn't mean there won't be some chaos. Eight top-10 teams have lost to unranked opponents over the last six weeks.

Who is on upset alert in Week 12?

*All odds via FanDuel

No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus University of Southern California football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spread: IU -7.5

The Indiana Hoosiers overpowered the USC Trojans last weekend for their first ranked victory in 2026. It was the Hoosiers' first win by double digits since their loss to Ohio State on October 17.

With that being said, Indiana is back on the road with a long trip to the West Coast to face Washington. While it's unclear who will step in at quarterback, opposing teams now have tape on backup Grant Wilson, and Josh Hoover has been nursing an injury.

Indiana's elite defense is going to need to shut down Demond Williams to prevent an upset. Williams has thrown 13 touchdowns to 4 interceptions this season. He's also Washington's second-leading rusher.

No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel speaks with the referee during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spread: LSU -1.5

Tennessee is playing commendably on the defensive side of the ball, and the running game is doing enough to get the job done. However, it's hard to ignore the lack of production and few big plays that the Volunteers are getting through the air. Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre have both been subpar at pass.

Even though MacIntyre completed 13/17 passes last week, he only threw for 109 yards. MacIntyre is considered a game-time decision ahead of the LSU matchup, so it's possible that Brandon may have to take the reins again.

LSU has lost two straight games, but we all know how much Lane Kiffin loves Knoxville. Kiffin won his last matchup at Tennessee in 2021, and knowing his personality, he'd smile with glee to drive another knife into the Volunteers' hearts.

No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks on during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: OSU -3.5

Ohio State is back in the winner's column following a 28-19 victory against Northwestern. The game was close in the third quarter, but the Buckeyes pulled away down the stretch. It was a gritty effort, but now Ryan Day's squad has to hit the road again.

Two of Ohio State's three losses came outside of Columbus, including a 30-18 defeat to unranked USC. Nebraska has gone through its own struggles lately, but it wasn't that long ago that the Cornhuskers nearly upset Indiana in Lincoln.

Back on October 10, Nebraska led the Hoosiers 17-6 with 12 minutes to play. The Cornhuskers went on to lose, but it does show that they have the ability to make things stressful for ranked opponents.

No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky’s coach Will Stein tries to calm the crowd down against Florida at Kroger Field. Nov. 14, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spread: MIZ -4.5

Kentucky was in the top-10 just a few weeks ago and right in line to make the College Football Playoff. However, the Wildcats have dropped back-to-back games, and fell at home to unranked Florida last Saturday. They are in a bit of a rut at the moment, as Will Stein tries to put the pieces back together.

It might be tough to get that done in Columbia. Missouri has also lost two straight games, but the Tigers are 4-1 at home in 2026. Earlier this season, they blew out a ranked Florida squad by four scores.

If Kentucky doesn't start fast, it might be a long afternoon.

No. 20 Houston Cougars

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz during the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: HOU -7.5

Houston is coming off a disappointing loss to a below-average Colorado team. The Cougars led 20-7, but were outscored 35-12 over the final two quarters and change. Willie Fritz's team has lost two of its last three games.

Saturday's matchup against West Virginia is Houston's third road game in the last four outings. That's a tough stretch for any program in the country, and the Cougars are only 2-3 away from home this season.

West Virginia scored a season-low 14 points in a blowout defeat to Kansas. The Mountaineers and quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. figure to be much better this weekend, and they need this game to make the postseason.