6 College Football Teams On Upset Alert In Week 7

Six top-25 teams went down in Week 6, marking the third straight weekend where at least five ranked teams fell short.

That included a shocker at the Cotton Bowl, with Oklahoma making an improbable comeback to bury No. 1 Texas.

No. 10 LSU, No. 16 Florida, and No. 25 Pittsburgh also lost to unranked opponents.

Who is on upset alert in Week 7?

*All odds via FanDuel

No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: UT -11.5

The Texas Longhorns were just taken down by an unranked team last week, falling 27-24 to Oklahoma. Could it happen again? Arch Manning threw two questionable interceptions in the fourth quarter, which ended up burying the Longhorns.

When Manning is on, he's one of the best in the country, but he's off far too often. His inconsistent play makes it tough to project Texas as a true championship contender, even with the early-season win over Ohio State.

Texas hasn't scored more than 24 points against a P4 opponent. Florida can put up points in bunches, but the Gators are starting a sophomore at quarterback. The Longhorns need to get the offense going to fend off the team that was just in the top 10 a few weeks ago.

No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: MISS -5.5

Ole Miss appears to be back on the right path following its stumble in Gainesville. After a BYE week, the Rebels dispatched Vanderbilt 52-17. However, they'll face another test with Missouri coming to town.

The Tigers have figured things out after some questionable performances early in the year. Missouri crushed No. 8 Florida and decimated Texas A&M. This team is playing as well as any in the conference at the moment.

Missouri's lone loss came on the road, but the Tigers have enough in the tank to challenge Ole Miss.

No. 12 UCLA Bruins

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney exits the field after the win against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: UCLA -2.5

From underdog to potential upset candidate, the Bruins have gone through it all early in Bob Chesney's tenure. UCLA went into Oregon and took down the Ducks last weekend, but lost starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the process.

Wisconsin has won four straight games, including a road game against a ranked Penn State squad. The Badgers are hoping to hand the Bruins their first loss of the season.

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky’s Will Stein coaches against LSU at Kroger Field Saturday evening. Oct. 10, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spread: OU -6.5

Kentucky's technically the underdog in this game, but the Wildcats are ranked, and Oklahoma is not. Will Stein is out to a 5-1 start, with the lone loss coming to Alabama. However, his squad has been pushed to the limit, winning in overtime in two straight games.

Oklahoma has a little bit of money in its pocket following the win over Texas. Even with an unexpectedly poor start, the Sooners are talented enough to compete in the SEC, especially if John Mateer can get going.

No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: LSU -15.5

Like Kentucky, Mississippi State isn't favored to win this weekend. The Bulldogs downgraded star quarterback Kamario Taylor from questionable to doubtful. Taylor is dealing with a lower-body injury that he suffered in the program's loss to Alabama.

Even without Taylor, there's a chance that the Bulldogs could keep things closer than expected in Baton Rouge. LSU is falling below expectations, losing to Kentucky in overtime last weekend. The Tigers already have two losses in six games, and it's worth wondering if that will have any impact on the locker room.

LSU has dominated its four home games, so Lane Kiffin might have his team ready to respond.

No. 24 SMU Mustangs

Oct 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) runs with the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: SMU -9.5

SMU is 4-1, but it hasn't come without plenty of drama. After surviving the Labor Day game against Florida State, the Mustangs slipped up, falling to Louisville by double digits. Since that loss, things haven't been close to the same. They faced a double-digit deficit against Missouri State and had to come back in a tight win over Boston College.

On the flip side, Virginia's season has been pretty strange. The Cavaliers were pounded by Florida State, then were close to bottoming out against Syracuse, but ended up overcoming a 17-7 deficit.

Virginia's rushing attack is fine. If Beau Pribula steps up, SMU could be in for another fight.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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