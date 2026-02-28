5 Most Intriguing Quarterback Prospects at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine
This is considered a weak quarterback draft class with Indiana star and projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza the only sure first-rounder.
That makes the NFL Scouting Combine such an important showcase for the other quarterback draft hopefuls, as they get their turn in the spotlight Saturday in Indianapolis with testing and passing drills.
Mendoza is not expected to take part in any field work on Saturday, as his draft standing is considered secure with the Las Vegas Raiders fully expected to take him No. 1 overall.
So the NFL scouts, coaches and general managers gathered inside Lucas Oil Stadium will get a long look at the rest of this quarterback draft class as QB-needy teams evaluate potential options and draft priorities at the position.
Here are the five most intriguing quarterbacks to watch at the combine Saturday.
1. Ty Simpson (Alabama)
Simpson seems to be the most likely second quarterback taken in two months, but how high does he go in the draft remains a major question.
Entering the combine, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projects Simpson No. 21 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but other draft analysts aren't convinced he goes in the first round.
That makes Saturday a pivotal opportunity for Simpson to solidify his draft standing after just one season as a college starter, completing 64.5% of his passes, 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for Alabama.
2. Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)
Nussmeier was considered a top preseason contender for the Heisman Trophy before an underwhelming campaign as a fifth-year senior in which he passed for just 1,927 yards, 12 TDs and 5 INTs in nine games.
Nussmeier has tried to set the record straight during the pre-draft process in detailing how injured he was from fall camp through those nine games he played.
Nussmeier, who threw for 4,052 yards, 29 TDs and 12 INTs in 2024, turned heads at the Senior Bowl last month while starting the process of rebuilding his draft stock.
Saturday is a big opportunity to continue that progress.
3. Drew Allar (Penn State)
A lot of the same applies to Allar, who was expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football this past season but threw for just 1,100 yards, 8 TDs and 3 INTs in six games before breaking his ankle.
Allar had thrown for 5,958 yards, 49 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over the previous two seasons, and now healed from the broken ankle, he is set to throw at the combine Saturday and try to rebuild his draft stock.
4. Cole Payton (North Dakota State)
Payton needs the combine spotlight for different reasons. He played his college career at the FCS level and was only a starter for one season at North Dakota State.
He completed 72% of his passes for 2,719 yards, 16 TDs and 4 INTs while rushing for 777 yards and 13 TDs in 2025 and has drawn comparison to the New Orleans Saints' versatile QB/TE Taysom Hill.
Payton is considered a mid- to late-round draft pick, but a strong combine could open some eyes to his potential.
5. Taylen Green (Arkansas)
Few quarterbacks in this draft class had the totality of production at the college level that Green did.
He passed for 9,662 yards, 59 touchdowns and 35 interceptions with 2,403 yards and 35 TDs rushing over four seasons as a starter -- two at Boise State and two at Arkansas.
Green helped his draft stock at the Senior Bowl and will need a strong combine performance Saturday to build on that.
Ryan Young joins CFB HQ On SI after 15 years as a college football beat writer, including the last seven years in Los Angeles covering the USC Trojans for Rivals. He previously covered Florida and Coastal Carolina after four years at the Kansas City Star. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland.Follow RyanJYoung