This is considered a weak quarterback draft class with Indiana star and projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza the only sure first-rounder.

That makes the NFL Scouting Combine such an important showcase for the other quarterback draft hopefuls, as they get their turn in the spotlight Saturday in Indianapolis with testing and passing drills.

Mendoza is not expected to take part in any field work on Saturday, as his draft standing is considered secure with the Las Vegas Raiders fully expected to take him No. 1 overall.

So the NFL scouts, coaches and general managers gathered inside Lucas Oil Stadium will get a long look at the rest of this quarterback draft class as QB-needy teams evaluate potential options and draft priorities at the position.

Here are the five most intriguing quarterbacks to watch at the combine Saturday.

1. Ty Simpson (Alabama)

Alabama's Ty Simpson is hoping to be the second quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simpson seems to be the most likely second quarterback taken in two months, but how high does he go in the draft remains a major question.

Entering the combine, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projects Simpson No. 21 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but other draft analysts aren't convinced he goes in the first round.

That makes Saturday a pivotal opportunity for Simpson to solidify his draft standing after just one season as a college starter, completing 64.5% of his passes, 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for Alabama.

Ty Simpson says he’s back to feeling 100% at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine. 🙌https://t.co/osblJuh1BL pic.twitter.com/sVsAvrJzYb — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) February 27, 2026

2. Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Nussmeier was considered a top preseason contender for the Heisman Trophy before an underwhelming campaign as a fifth-year senior in which he passed for just 1,927 yards, 12 TDs and 5 INTs in nine games.

Nussmeier has tried to set the record straight during the pre-draft process in detailing how injured he was from fall camp through those nine games he played.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier said his injury occurred Day 2 of fall camp:



“How much did it affect me? I think it was pretty evident.



“I really wasn’t able to throw the football. I had a stabbing pain in my ab every time I went to go throw the football.” pic.twitter.com/i6cLL9irMn — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) February 27, 2026

Nussmeier, who threw for 4,052 yards, 29 TDs and 12 INTs in 2024, turned heads at the Senior Bowl last month while starting the process of rebuilding his draft stock.

Saturday is a big opportunity to continue that progress.

3. Drew Allar (Penn State)

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A lot of the same applies to Allar, who was expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football this past season but threw for just 1,100 yards, 8 TDs and 3 INTs in six games before breaking his ankle.

Allar had thrown for 5,958 yards, 49 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over the previous two seasons, and now healed from the broken ankle, he is set to throw at the combine Saturday and try to rebuild his draft stock.

#PennState QB Drew Allar will be throwing at the Combine and pro day but said he doesn’t plan on running, etc.



“Whole focus” during rehab from ankle injury was to be healthy enough to throw.



“If I had to go out and play a game today, I feel like I could get it done.” pic.twitter.com/b4vwu7edYI — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) February 27, 2026

4. Cole Payton (North Dakota State)

North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Payton needs the combine spotlight for different reasons. He played his college career at the FCS level and was only a starter for one season at North Dakota State.

He completed 72% of his passes for 2,719 yards, 16 TDs and 4 INTs while rushing for 777 yards and 13 TDs in 2025 and has drawn comparison to the New Orleans Saints' versatile QB/TE Taysom Hill.

Payton is considered a mid- to late-round draft pick, but a strong combine could open some eyes to his potential.

North Dakota State QB Cole Payton is the sleeper of the 2026 NFL Draft💎 pic.twitter.com/uwLWBxuBtt — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 6, 2026

5. Taylen Green (Arkansas)

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Few quarterbacks in this draft class had the totality of production at the college level that Green did.

He passed for 9,662 yards, 59 touchdowns and 35 interceptions with 2,403 yards and 35 TDs rushing over four seasons as a starter -- two at Boise State and two at Arkansas.

Green helped his draft stock at the Senior Bowl and will need a strong combine performance Saturday to build on that.