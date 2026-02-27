The NFL Scouting Combine is rolling in Indianapolis, kicking off Thursday with linebackers, edge rushers and defensive tackles showcasing themselves in front of scouts, NFL coaches and general managers.

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles set the football world abuzz with his record-setting testing numbers and may have somehow boosted his already sky-high draft stock.

On Friday, the tight ends and defensive backs get their turn in the spotlight, starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are the five most intriguing tight end prospects to watch at the combine Friday.

1. Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq is expected to be the first tight end drafted this year. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq could probably skip testing and drills at the combine and still be the first tight end drafted this year, but the Oregon standout is embracing the opportunity to further boost draft stock Friday.

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq says he wants to “make a statement, have a dominant combine performance.” Describes his “relentless” approach to the game as “thinking like a running back, doing whatever it takes to get the extra yards” pic.twitter.com/qool0zgSVN — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) February 26, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound playmaker had 51 catches for 560 yards and 8 touchdowns this past season during the Ducks' run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He was named a second-team AP All-America selection.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has Sadiq going No. 23 overall in the NFL draft to the Philadelphia Eagles. After he showcases his elite athleticism on Friday, it will be interesting to see if those projections change.

2. Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers was a first-team AP All-America selection. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stowers was an AP First-Team All-America selection after a career-best season in which he caught 62 passes for 769 yards and 4 TDs. In two seasons at Vanderbilt after transferring in from New Mexico State, he totaled 111 catches for 1,407 yards and 9 TDs.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end may test out as one of the fastest at the position Friday in Indianapolis, which can only help his draft stock.

Eli Stowers at the NFL Combine:

pic.twitter.com/EyrO3u3rGI — Alaina Morris (@alainammorris) February 26, 2026

The range of draft projections for Stowers lacks a consensus at this point, with thoughts that he could go in the second or third round. He may have the chance to help himself as much as any tight end prospect on Friday.

3. Ohio State's Max Klare

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare will compete at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday in Indianapolis. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Klare was one of the most productive tight ends in college football over the last two seasons, totaling 94 receptions for 1,133 yards and 6 TDs for the Buckeyes.

But he's ranked the No. 6 tight end prospect by Kiper -- not factoring in those categorized as H-backs, like Stowers -- and projected as a middle-round pick. So Klare has a lot at stake in Indy.

Asked Ohio State TE Max Klare about his upside as a receiver in the NFL, after a 43-448-2 year on an Ohio State team that mainly featured WRs.



Feels he can "be friendly to the quarterback," and is "willing to do the dirty work" blocking.



Had formal meet w/#Broncos. pic.twitter.com/QT8S1921Kh — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) February 26, 2026

4. Baylor's Michael Trigg

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg will try to make a strong impression at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trigg has always been an incredible athlete, from initially landing at USC as a coveted four-star recruit before transferring to Ole Miss and then Baylor.

His talent finally translated into true production as a fifth-year senior for the Bears, as he set career-highs with 50 catches for 694 yards and 6 TDs.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end is exactly the kind of athlete who can open eyes during his testing and field work at the combine and start moving up draft boards.

Told you about this demon months ago. AGAIN, I expect Michael Trigg to climb after he tests like a freak at the combine.

pic.twitter.com/L7SG6R6uZO — MellowHype (@icymikelowry) February 1, 2026

5. NC State's Justin Joly

NC State tight end Justin Joly is looking to boost his draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine after finishing his college career with 1,978 receiving yards. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In totality, Joly had about as productive a college football career as any tight end in this draft class. Between two seasons at Connecticut and two at NC State, he totaled 166 catches for 1,978 yards and 15 TDs.

At 6-foot-3, 251 pounds, Joly will look to showcase his athleticism for scouts on Friday and assert his place as one of the more intriguing tight end talents in the draft. Kiper ranks him the No. 2 H-back available.