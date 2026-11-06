5 Most Overrated College Football Teams In AP Top 25 Poll After Week 9

The streak has reached eight. That's the number of weeks in a row that at least one top-10 team has lost during what has been an insane 2026 college football season.

If the last two months are any indication, it's shaping up to be a frenetic November as programs push for conference championships and College Football Playoff appearances.

Who are the most overrated teams following Week 9?

No. 1 Miami Hurricanes

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts from the field against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we've learned this season, any team that latches on to the No. 1 spot has an instant target on their back. Miami is the fourth different team to be ranked No. 1, and the other three all lost shortly thereafter.

The Hurricanes have inched by in recent weeks. Miami faced a double-overtime scare against Florida State, and had to fight back to defeat North Carolina in Chapel Hill this past weekend.

The Tar Heels led 28-24 in the fourth quarter, but Miami reeled off two straight touchdowns, and benefited from another controversial call. The Hurricanes will have to face Notre Dame in South Bend this weekend without the services of Malachi Toney.

No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of inching by, the Hoosiers have done just enough not to bite the bullet in each of the last two weeks, defeating Michigan and Minnesota in overtime. Indiana's offense has completely disappeared at the worst possible time, with Josh Hoover banged up and lacking confidence.

The defense is still elite, but the offensive shortcomings are going to doom the Hoosiers at some point. Indiana hosts a USC team that crushed No. 2 Ohio State, the only program that has beaten Curt Cignetti since the beginning of the 2025 season.

No. 7 BYU Cougars

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars cornerback Therrian Alexander III (1) lines up for a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BYU was on top of the world after beating Notre Dame a few weeks ago. The Cougars jumped to No. 2 in the country and had all of their aspirations in front of them. Since then, they've looked suspect.

The Cougars fell to unranked UCF in double overtime and followed that up with a 27-20 victory against Arizona State. BYU led 17-3, but the Sun Devils tied the game in the third quarter, and kept it close down the stretch.

BYU has surrendered 20+ points in three straight games, after doing so just once in its first five contests. If the Cougars fall to Utah in the Holy War, their CFP hopes will be dashed.

No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) leaves the field in a sling following the 19-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State is as talented as any team in the country, but it's always a tough task to overcome the loss of a starting quarterback. The Buckeyes are in a dire spot with Julian Sayin out for the foreseeable future due to an elbow injury. It's possible he could miss the rest of the year.

Without Sayin, it's hard to believe that Ohio State can live up to its potential. In their first full game with the Heisman finalist on the sidelines, backup Luke Fahey threw for 260 yards, but the Buckeyes couldn't consistently finish drives, resulting in a 30-18 loss to USC.

Ohio State's upcoming game against Oregon is a must-win if the Buckeyes are going to stay in the College Football Playoff race.

No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel during a high school football game between Baylor and Knoxville Catholic at Covenant Heath Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee had the week off to regroup following a 27-24 upset loss to South Carolina. The Volunteers are on the fringe of the College Football Playoff, but needs to go perfect down the stretch with home games against Kentucky and LSU, and road games at Texas A&M and Vanderbilt to close the regular season.

At the same time, the quarterback issues aren't just going to go away. Maybe the week away will benefit George MacIntyre, who has only thrown for 200+ yards once in his three starts.

Tennessee hosts Kentucky in a critical SEC game on Saturday evening.