College Football Rankings: Playoff Top 25 Teams Moving Up, Down in Week 11

One of the facts about the 2026 college football season that the playoff selection committee was pretty sure of was who deserved the No. 1 ranking. Not anymore.

Miami, or rather Notre Dame, blew a hole in that assumption over the weekend, among other major changes.

With the Fighting Irish taking down the top-ranked Hurricanes, the committee is now forced to reckon with a change at the top, and where exactly to place Marcus Freeman’s resurgent team.

Rankings reflect College Football Playoff Top 25 selection committee

Moving down: Miami

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Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Given how much the selection committee likes quality losses, the Hurricanes falling to Notre Dame may not hurt too much.

There’s a chance they stay in the top five, the top six at the worst, but there’s still a path to a first-round bye for the ACC title favorites.

Projected ranking: No. 6

Moving up: Notre Dame

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Last week’s ranking: No. 11

The selectors will like that the Irish held a 21-point lead over top-ranked Miami at one point, and that their defense held firm to stop the late comeback.

Ranking just inside the bubble a week ago because of a low quality schedule, Notre Dame now has a top 35 slate and a win over the No. 1 team in college football.

Projected ranking: No. 5

Moving down: Ohio State

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Last week’s ranking: No. 12

Head-to-head results matter a lot, and the selectors take injuries into account. Julian Sayin’s absence has been catastrophic for the preseason No. 1 Buckeyes’ over the last two games. Both of them are losses to USC and Oregon, who will jump in the poll.

There are still wins against Iowa and Indiana, both ranked, that will salvage their placement in the rankings, but Ohio State’s season may have finally slipped away.

Projected ranking: No. 18

Moving up: Tennessee

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Last week’s ranking: No. 13

The selectors aren’t above moving teams dramatically from one week to the next, and it looks like they’re due a reassessment on the Volunteers.

The committee infamously put them behind the two-loss Alabama team they beat by 16 points, but a 34-6 pounding over Kentucky means Big Orange is due for a jump.

Projected ranking: No. 7

Moving down: Kentucky

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Last week’s ranking: No. 6

Thankfully for the Wildcats, other metrics are playing in their favor even after losing badly at Tennessee. Their strength of schedule is top-five nationally and they have wins against ranked LSU and South Carolina.

Projected ranking: No. 10

Moving up: Texas

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Last week’s ranking: No. 7

Good Arch made a comeback this past weekend, playing turnover-free football to pull out a signature road win against ranked Missouri by two touchdowns.

That puts the Longhorns at 4-0 against College Football Playoff ranked teams and have a win over a common opponent against Ohio State, which could be enough to unseat current No. 4 Indiana, whose own strength of schedule looks meager by comparison.

Projected ranking: No. 4

More: Who’s Moving In, Out College Football Bracket This Week