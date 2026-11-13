5 Most Overrated Teams In College Football Playoff Rankings After Week 10

Week by week, the 2026 college football season just ups the ante. Three top-10 teams fell last Saturday, making it nine straight weeks in which a top-10 team has been defeated.

With the College Football Playoff picture coming together, there are plenty of pretenders, and a few true contenders.

Who are the most overrated teams following Week 10?

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer leaves the field after Alabama’s win at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama moved up two spots in the College Football Playoff rankings after taking care of business against LSU on the road. That's all fine and dandy. However, the Crimson Tide have a pair of losses under their belt and are ranked No. 3.

Yes, both of those defeats came against top-15 teams, but Alabama is ranked ahead of 9-0 UCLA, 8-1 Notre Dame, and 8-1 Miami, among others. We're setting a dangerous precedent if wins and losses no longer matter.

Alabama is a good team and deserves to be in the 12-team field. I just don't think they should necessarily be ahead of some of the programs that currently have better records. If we're arguing semantics about the Crimson Tide's losses, then Notre Dame's only defeat was against a top-10 BYU team, and Miami lost to the Fighting Irish on the road without one of their top stars.

No. 6 Texas Longhorns

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on the field during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same argument can be applied to Texas, but the Longhorns' losses are a lot worse than Alabama's.

Texas has won three straight games, including ranked victories against Ole Miss and Missouri. With that being said, we can't just forget that the Longhorns dropped back-to-back games against unranked opponents just a few weeks ago, falling to Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl and choking at home to the Florida Gators.

No other team in the top-15 has lost more than one game to an unranked opponent.

No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out of the BYE week and back into the fire. Indiana might've thought it could sneak by on a week off, but the Hoosiers slipped five spots. That's a deserved dip, considering the struggles that have persisted for over a month.

Indiana has won two straight games since its close loss to Ohio State, but both of those wins came in overtime against unranked Michigan and Minnesota. The defense is basically the only reason that the Hoosiers have survived lately.

Since beginning conference play, Indiana has scored 30+ points in just one of its six games. The Hoosiers need to generate points this weekend if they are going to get past a USC squad that can light up the scoreboard.

No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 7, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Thomas Castellanos (4) passes against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images/ | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech is 8-1 and on the edge of the CFP hunt after winning back-to-back games, including a victory over No. 22 Arizona. The Red Raiders prevailed last weekend in a shootout against West Virginia, coming back in the fourth quarter to win 53-48.

That may work in the Big 12, but Texas Tech's defense is a major detriment to its College Football Playoff hopes. The Red Raiders have also benefited from one of the weaker schedules in the conference, as they dodged Utah and BYU during the regular season.

Texas Tech feels more like a pretender at this stage, and has to win out to have a chance of making the 12-team field.

No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day takes the field for the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the first time in 15 years, Ohio State has dropped consecutive games. That's a wild streak that shows just how consistent the Buckeyes have been for an extended period. However, the past isn't going to help the program climb over the hurdle at hand.

The Buckeyes have looked completely different since losing star quarterback Julian Sayin to an injury. That much was expected. However, it's Ohio State's defense that has dropped off a cliff over the last two games.

OSU didn't allow more than 24 points in any of its first seven games, and held four of those opponents to 15 or fewer points.

USC and Oregon both put up 30+ on the Buckeyes, with the Ducks scoring 41 points in Columbus, the most that Ohio State has allowed in a single game in nearly four years.