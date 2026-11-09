College Football Bracketology: Who’s Moving In, Out After Week 10 Chaos

Chaos reigned once again in college football over the weekend, leaving the playoff selection committee with some important changes to make in the new rankings.

That includes the No. 1 position . Miami looked like basically sure thing to run the table, but Notre Dame had other ideas, taking down the Hurricanes and forcing the selectors to rethink their assumptions at the top and bottom of the 12-team field.

What does the latest College Football Playoff projection look like?

No. 1 Georgia

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SEC champion. We projected the Bulldogs would eventually take the top seed all season, considering them the most well-rounded team in college football. Watching them beat up a good Ole Miss team proves that again.

No. 2 Utah

Big 12 champion. Taking out rival BYU gives the Utes not only an undefeated record, but two wins against ranked opponents, and a straight line to the Big 12 championship.

No. 3 Miami

ACC champion. Not having a win over Notre Dame when looking over the rest of the Hurricanes’ quality of schedule could put a dent in their strength of record marks, and put them behind the undefeated Utes.

No. 4 Indiana

Big Ten champion. Indiana lost to Ohio State head-to-head, but the injury to Julian Sayin in that game may have inadvertently paved the way for the Hoosiers to play for another Big Ten title.

No. 5 Alabama

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At large. The committee is in love with the Crimson Tide, and those feelings will only be intensified by a convincing win at ranked LSU. Bama is second in the SEC behind Georgia.

No. 6 Notre Dame

At large. Beating top-ranked Miami on their home ground definitively put the Fighting Irish on the right side of the bubble. Now they have to warn against a trap game against Boston College, and they get SMU after that.

No. 7 Texas

At large. A road win against ranked Missouri in which Arch Manning played turnover-free football is a key step forward for the Longhorns. Wins against four ranked opponents are a major plus, and they can deliver the coup de grace at LSU this weekend, too.

No. 8 UCLA

At large. Still undefeated after taking out Minnesota on the road, the Bruins are within striking distance of the Big Ten championship. With a backup quarterback, too.

No. 9 Tennessee

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At large. Beating up on one-loss Kentucky is a marquee statement for the Vols, who got a little lost in the shuffle in the first rankings despite that 16-point win over Alabama. That, plus dominating the Wildcats, a strong run game, and a tough defense, play in their favor.

No. 10 Kentucky

At large. Now with two losses, the Wildcats have used all their margin for error. Any more mistakes could put UK out in favor of other at-large hopefuls on the outside of the bubble looking in.

No. 11 BYU

At large. Now the Cougars need to root for Texas Tech to lose again, either at Oklahoma State or at Baylor, to get to the Big 12 title game, and a rematch against Utah. BYU’s win against Notre Dame looks a lot better now.

No. 12 Boise State

Group of Six selection. No starting quarterback, no problem. The Broncos put up 64 points to rout Colorado State. But there’s some pressure now: they need to beat Oregon State and stay perfect in order to hold off resurgent Mountain West threat New Mexico.