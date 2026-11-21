It took over two months, but every single top-10 team finally survived last weekend. It didn't come without some drama, as Utah, Texas, Miami, and Indiana faced adversity in their respective contests.

As the 2026 college football regular season reaches its final stretch, spots in the College Football Playoff remain up for grabs. There could also be a few teams that let the opportunity slip through their fingers.

Who are the most overrated teams following Week 11?

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama is the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country, sitting a spot ahead of 10-0 UCLA and five other teams with 9-1 records that are currently inside the top-12. Both of the Crimson Tide's losses came to top-10 teams, but they're somehow ranked six spots higher than the Tennessee team that beat them.

Following an uninspiring 21-6 victory against Vanderbilt, which is 1-6 in SEC play, Alabama stood pat in the rankings. The Crimson Tide are only 2-2 against top-25 teams, and rising star quarterback Keelon Russell is banged up.

No. 4 UCLA Bruins

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney talks to an official against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA and head coach Bob Chesney deserve all the credit in the world for advancing to 5-0 without their starting quarterback. It's been impressive to see how quickly Chesney has turned things around in Los Angeles.

Regardless, it's not like the Bruins have played a very tough schedule. They're 1-0 against ranked opponents, but that came against an Oregon squad that was still adjusting to the loss of Dante Moore.

It'll be interesting to see how UCLA performs against Michigan and USC to close out the regular season.

No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Longhorns Quarterback Arch Manning, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas survived, barely, against an LSU team that the country has learned is nothing but mediocre, even with all the hoopla that Lane Kiffin brought to Baton Rouge. After all, the Tigers had just gotten spanked at home by rival Alabama the week before.

The Longhorns trailed 21-10 in the second half. However, LSU melted down in the fourth quarter, and Arch Manning finally threw a touchdown instead of an interception with 3 seconds left in the game.

While Texas has won four straight games, it's not consistent enough to go far in the College Football Playoff.

No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) looks on after the win over Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee is being carried by its rushing attack and elite defense. Despite flip-flopping between Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre, the Volunteers haven't gotten much production from their quarterbacks. That could be a major issue when the postseason arrives.

Right now, the Volunteers have the worst quarterback situation of any potential College Football Playoff team. Since taking over as the starter, MacIntyre holds a 4-1 record, but he's only thrown for over 200 yards once and has tossed just 1 touchdown to 3 interceptions.

The Volunteers need to figure out a way to beat LSU and Vanderbilt to keep their hopes alive. It's hard to see them advancing unless MacIntyre or Brandon steps up.

No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State coach Ryan Day addresses the media at Ohio Stadium after the Buckeyes' 41-28 loss to Oregon on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State snapped its two-game winning streak and somehow moved up six spots. Despite barely remaining competitive against USC and Oregon, the Buckeyes are back on the fringe of the CFP hunt.

While true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey isn't the biggest problem right now, the Buckeyes have played much worse defensively since Julian Sayin's injury. Ohio State may sneak in if it wins out, but without Sayin, the Buckeyes might lose their opening playoff game for the second straight year.