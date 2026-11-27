The clock is counting down with the College Football Playoff right around the corner. The potential field changed rapidly last weekend, with multiple teams in the top-12 coming up short, and possibly costing themselves an opportunity to compete for the national championship.

Rivalry weekend could bring another shakeup.

Who are the most overrated teams following Week 12?

No. 7 Miami Hurricanes

Nov 21, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks off the field after the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes stayed pat despite a 28-20 victory against a fading Virginia Tech team, where Miami trailed 14-0 in the opening quarter. Coming into the road matchup, the Hokies had dropped two straight games and four of their last six outings.

Over its last six games, Miami has trailed into the second half four different times. The Hurricanes battled back in three of those contests, but it's concerning that they are becoming less dominant as the season progresses. Maybe the return of Malachi Toney will provide a spark, though the defense simply isn't as elite as last year.

No. 9 UCLA Bruins

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney in the second half the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA and Bob Chesney finally tasted defeat last weekend. It came in a stunner as the Bruins fell to Michigan on the road in triple overtime. The Wolverines were losers of three of their last four games prior to the shocking result.

The Bruins have played admirably since losing starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. However, they haven't faced a very tough schedule. To make matters worse, backup signal-caller Ty Dieffenbach suffered a hip injury in the loss to Michigan, and is questionable for the regular-season finale against UCLA.

If Ty Dieffenbach is unable to play the next two games, UCLA's playoff aspirations might fade away.

No. 10 BYU Cougars

Nov 21, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) and wide receiver Legend Glasker (1) celebrate after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BYU hasn't looked right for quite some time. Ever since beating Notre Dame back in October, the Cougars have been pretty shaky. Over the last five games, the program has fallen to UCF and Utah, but remains just inside the top 10.

Most recently, a below .500 Kansas team took the Cougars to triple overtime. BYU survived 31-29, but it isn't playing like a team deserving of a playoff berth late in the season.

No. 18 Houston Cougars

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz speaks to members of the media during a postgame press conference after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston, we might have a problem. The Cougars got off to a 6-1 start, but have now lost two of their last four games. One of those defeats was a respectable showing in Utah. However, Willie Fritz's squad was soundly beaten by a below-average Colorado squad, and last weekend's win over West Virginia came down to a last-second field goal.

The Cougars hanging around in the top-20 just shows how wacky the sport has been this fall. Houston recently lost Connor Weigman to a shoulder injury. While he's questionable for the regular-season finale, it may be better to build toward the future with freshman phenom Keisean Henderson.

No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Any slim chance of Ohio State making it back to the CFP was dashed in Lincoln, with the Buckeyes losing 31-28 to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers had dropped four of their last five games entering the matchup.

Now, it's the Buckeyes who have lost three of their last four outings. Let's be honest, if Ohio State hadn't been the preseason No. 1, it wouldn't be sniffing the top-25 right now.