Greg McElroy Names Under-the-Radar Team That Could Shock the ACC

The Virginia Cavaliers entered the 2025 season with significant pressure surrounding head coach Tony Elliott.

Tony Elliott Leads Virginia To Historic Season

Entering his fourth season, Elliott had yet to produce the results many expected in Charlottesville. After compiling an 11-23 record through his first three seasons, Elliott appeared ot be coaching for his job. He responded with the best season in program history, leading Virginia to 11 wins and dramatically changing the trajectory of the program.

The Cavaliers also made the ACC Championship Game, but they fell to the Duke Blue Devils. A win in that game would have likely meant a spot in the College Football Playoff. Virginia would go on to defeat the Missouri Tigers 13-7 in the Gator Bowl.

The pressure has eased as we enter 2026, but Virginia now faces the challenge of proving last year's success was the beginning of something sustainable rather than a one-year breakthrough. The release of the 2026 schedule only strengthened those expectations.

Head Coach Tony Elliott discussing plays over the headset to his players during the second half. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Greg McElroy Believes Virginia Could be ACC's Surprise Team

ESPN's Greg McElroy said on "Always College Football" that Virginia could be a team that isn't being talked about enough, that could shock the ACC.

"They dodge Miami," McElroy said. "They dodge Clemson. They dodge Pitt. They dodge Louisville. They dodge Georgia Tech. And they dodge Notre Dame. Every team that could realistically beat them is missing from that card. And they play seven games at home.

"Now, here's the kicker that kind of ties everything up with a bow. Virginia's season opener against NC State was supposed to be the first-ever FBS game played in South America... it collapsed back in June... so NC State is just going to come to Charlottesville."

Favorable Schedule Gives Cavaliers Chance to Sustain Momentum

Virginia's four road games are against the Florida State Seminoles, SMU Mustangs, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Virginia Tech Hokies. Those teams went a combined 14-18 last season in conference play. As McElroy mentioned, the team got a boost by not having to play NC State in South America, but instead, it will be at home.

Last season changed the narrative around Elliott's tenure, but sustaining success is often more difficult than achieving it the first time. With a veteran foundation and one of the conference's most favorable schedules, Virginia has an opportunity to prove its 2025 breakthrough was no fluke.

If the Cavaliers capitalize on that opportunity, they could establish themselves as a consistent contender in the ACC rather than a one-year surprise.