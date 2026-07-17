ESPN Picks 5 Must-Watch ACC Games for the 2026 College Football Season

The ACC's 2026 slate is loaded, and ESPN's Bill Connelly provided some games to watch to prove it.

He sorted through the conference schedule looking for games with the highest combined SP+ ratings paired with a projected scoring margin under eight points, basically the formula for a nail-biter between two teams that actually matter. He landed on five games.

I've sorted his top five in order of importance and tacked on a couple of honorable mention games worth circling on the calendar, one involving a team looking for revenge and another featuring a program that's tired of being the ACC's perpetual bridesmaid.

Honorable mentions

Duke at NC State, Nov. 7

Duke shocked the league last season, riding a defense-first identity all the way to the ACC Championship, and it opened conference play by handling NC State by 12 points.

The Wolfpack would love nothing more than payback. Dave Doeren is entering his 14th season in Raleigh still chasing his first ACC title, and NC State enters 2026 with one of the most favorable schedules in the conference, dodging Miami, Georgia Tech, Pitt, SMU and Clemson entirely.

North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey was floated as possibly the best signal-caller in the country, according to his head coach Dave Doeren. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Quarterback CJ Bailey, who Doeren believes could be the best QB in the country, is back after throwing for over 3,000 yards, and the Wolfpack are widely viewed as a dark horse.

This one falls in Week 10, right as the ACC race tightens, and Duke will be looking to prove last year wasn't a fluke while NC State tries to finally cash in on a soft slate.

Virginia at SMU, Oct. 17

Virginia's 2025 season ended about as painfully as possible, an overtime loss to Duke in the ACC title game after the Cavaliers had throttled the Blue Devils by 17 points just weeks earlier.

Tony Elliott says he's already moved past it.

Southern Methodist quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) is being pushed as a potential Heisman contender by the Mustangs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I have not even thought about the what ifs," Elliott said at ACC Kickoff. "I knew that I had an opportunity to develop us as a program that night in Charlotte."

Virginia's 2026 schedule is tougher than last year's, and this road trip to SMU, one of the league's presumptive top contenders, lands right in the middle of a stretch UVA's own site called the five games that will decide its season. If the Cavaliers are for real, this is where we find out.

The ACC's top five games

5. SMU at Louisville, Sept. 19

The conference pecking order starts sorting itself out fast, and this Week 3 matchup is a big early data point.

It's actually Louisville's first Saturday game of the season, since the Cardinals play Ole Miss on a Sunday in Week 1 and Villanova on a Friday in Week 2.

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) is of the best pass rushers in the ACC. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SMU arrives with real national title buzz, sitting at 100/1 on FanDuel's board, tied with Clemson for the second-best odds among ACC teams behind only Miami.

Louisville isn't ducking anyone, and getting a fully-rested SMU squad this early tells us plenty about where both programs stand heading into the meat of the schedule.

4. Virginia Tech at Clemson, Oct. 24

James Franklin's first season in Blacksburg gets a long runway before it hits a genuine measuring-stick game, and this is it.

Connelly noted that Franklin's Hokies don't face a projected top-30 opponent until this point in the year, which gives the new staff real room to find its footing before the level of competition spikes.

Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Kemari Copeland (13) could be the face of a surprising, overachieving group in Blacksburg. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clemson, meanwhile, is coming off a Week 1 trip to LSU and a home date with Miami three weeks earlier, so this is far from Dabo Swinney's first real test.

For Virginia Tech, though, an October trip to Death Valley is exactly the kind of game that can define whether Franklin's debut season builds momentum or stalls out.

3. Clemson at Florida State, Oct. 31

Clemson may be the ACC's most important program in 2026, not necessarily because the Tigers are the best team, but because how they perform will shape who else gets to the ACC Championship Game.

Connelly said it plain: "Clemson is evidently the ACC's hinge team, either the Tigers will make a run back to the ACC title game, or they'll help to determine who does instead."

Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) will look to bounce back after taking a step back in 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State is the wild card on the other side.

Mike Norvell has gone from a conference title contender in 2024 to a 5-7 finish in 2025, and this Halloween showdown in Tallahassee will say a lot about whether the Seminoles are trending back up or sliding toward a third straight losing season.

2. Miami at Clemson, Oct. 3

There was plenty of skepticism about Clemson entering last season, and somehow SP+ is actually more bullish on the Tigers heading into 2026 than most people watching from the outside.

Clemson opens with a trip to LSU in Week 1, and this home date with Miami in Week 5 arrives right as the Tigers' redemption story either takes shape or falls apart.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten (99) is one of the best defenders in college football. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Miami, for its part, isn't just good; it's the ACC favorite, sitting at 16-to-1 to win the national title after reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history and losing the national title game to Indiana.

If Clemson wants to prove last year was the outlier and not the new normal, beating this Miami team at home is the way to do it.

1. Miami at Notre Dame, Nov. 7

Connelly is hyped for this one: "Yes. YES. I want it," he wrote, and honestly, that says it all.

Miami enters 2026 as the clear class of the ACC after its playoff run, and a trip to South Bend in November against a Notre Dame program that always seems to be in the national title conversation is the kind of game that transcends conference lines entirely.

On a team loaded with talent, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) may be the best player on the Irish. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The ACC's non-conference slate already includes six games against the Irish this season, more than any other league plays against Notre Dame, and this is the marquee matchup of the bunch.

Whatever else happens in the ACC race, this is the game the entire sport will be watching, and it's not particularly close.