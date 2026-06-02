While still just a couple of months away, hype for the 2026 season is in full force, especially for some of these new faces in the Southeastern Conference.

Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU

After two promising seasons at Arizona State, Sam Leavitt cashed in on a reported $6 million NIL deal, taking over the LSU offense in its first year under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

The 6-foot-2 mobile passer had a breakout campaign in 2024 for the Sun Devils, leading to high anticipation for 2025, which he met, even beating a loaded Texas Tech defense before a lingering ankle injury took Leavitt out for the season.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As he enters the SEC, scouts will have a close eye on how well his game translates to what some consider the best conference in college football. Before his 2025 season was cut short, Leavitt showed enticing growth in his game, including his fast-paced playstyle and post-snap decision-making.

His mechanics still need a bit of work, which Kiffin could certainly help develop, just ask New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. Still, there's already a lot to like in Leavitt's game; all that is missing is a bigger sample size for scouts to analyze. A strong 2026 season at LSU could put Leavitt's name in the hat for what is expected to be a loaded quarterback class in 2027.

Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Leaving Auburn behind for Texas, highly touted wide receiver Cam Coleman joins one of the most promising arms in the country, Arch Manning, as the Longhorns load up for 2026. Per Pro Football Network, Coleman comes into the season as their No. 6 available prospect in the 2027 draft, putting high expectations on the transfer receiver.

These expectations are well-founded, as Coleman has shown glimpses of being a dominant receiver during his two seasons at Auburn. However, poor quarterback play has hindered the wideout's ability to truly break out. With Manning, those problems should be a thing of the past for Coleman.

At 6-foot-3, the lengthy wide out projects as a true X-receiver with the athleticism and ability to separate from defenders to back it up. Coleman's body control near the sideline and in the end zone is near elite, but he'll need to develop a habit of trusting his hands rather than his body on catch opportunities across the middle.

Eric Singleton Jr., WR, Florida

Another Auburn transfer, Eric Singleton Jr., heads for the swamp after realizing the grass wasn't too green with the Tigers.

Now in his fourth college football season, Singleton will play under Jon Sumrall in his first year as Florida's head coach as the Gators look to turn around their luck following a disappointing 4-8 season in 2025.

For Singleton, this blank canvas with the Gators offers the perfect opportunity to show NFL scouts what he can do when given a consistent workload. What helps separate the Atlanta native from other receivers in the class is Singleton's speed and athletic ability to also mix in as a ball carrier on offense.

If Coach Sumrall can unlock the speedy 700-yard receiver that broke out at Georgia Tech in 2024, then Singleton could very well see his name rise on draft boards this fall. He's got the route tree, explosive burst off the line to create separation, and plays physical, checking off plenty of boxes before the season begins.

Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Considered a surefire first-rounder since his freshman season at Colorado, blindside blocker Jordan Seaton has become one of the most anticipated prospects for the 2027 class. Many scouts expect the lineman to be a one-and-done following his transfer to LSU, and for how high he's being graded before the season even begins, it's for good reason.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks to defend during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Currently measuring at 6-foot-5, about 307lbs, Seaton has put on a clinic of impressive tape proving to be one of the class's elite pass protectors. In his 920 snaps played, he's only allowed five sacks, an impressive feat for just an underclassman at the time.

Now heading for the Bayou, Seaton will have the opportunity to show his talent on a bigger platform in the SEC. He absorbs power well, shows the natural ability to anchor down against top competition, and displays excellent athleticism for a player of his size. Another elite season for Seaton could mean a top-five selection in 2027.

CJ Baxter, RB, Kentucky

Looking for a fresh start in the SEC, CJ Baxter leaves behind his Texas oranges for Kentucky blues as the halfback looks to take over the starting role for the Wildcats offense. Injuries have been a thorn in Baxter's side after a complete 2023 season, but now expected to be 100%, it is all on the Florida native to turn the page.

When healthy, Baxter has all the makings of a 3-down back. From the patient running style to the natural hands out of the backfield, the 6-foot-1 runner has a lot to like in his game. Contact balance is a huge plus on film, as his 225lb frame allows him to power through defenders, making him difficult to tackle 1-on-1.

Still, the best ability is availability, and that is one thing Baxter has not been able to demonstrate: durability. However, a breakout year in the SEC with Kentucky could just be what the scouts need to see to get Baxter back on the NFL Draft radar.