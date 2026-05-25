ESPN Crowns SEC Giant as Nation's No. 1 Recruiting Class for 2027

The beginning of each summer is an important time for each college football program on the recruiting trail.

Prospects have begun to make their rounds on official visits to programs they find intriguing and will continue to visit through the end of June. Several of these prospects have already committed to a future school, but will listen to other schools trying to recruit them. Other prospects will get through official visits before announcing a commitment.

Several programs made concerted efforts to land commitments from high-profile recruits before visits began. One of these programs is Texas A&M, which has landed a staggering 15 commitments in its class.

The Aggies' class already ranked highly before Sunday, but it received more praise when ESPN ranked it as the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle in its top 15 classes.

Marquee commits in Texas A&M's 2027 class

The Aggies hold four commitments from blue-chip offensive linemen, most notably from Mark Matthews and Kennedy Brown. Matthews committed to the Aggies on May 15 and is the consensus No. 1 offensive tackle in the class. Brown committed to Texas A&M on April 26 and is the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the class.

Defensively, three five-star prospects have committed to Texas A&M: defensive end Zyron Forstall, cornerback Raylaun Henry and safety Kamarui Dorsey. Henry and Dorsey both committed to the Aggies in November, and Dorsey shut down his recruitment Saturday.

Other SEC programs in ESPN's Top 15

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables watches during the Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Oklahoma sits right behind the Aggies at No. 2. The Sooners' high rank is mainly due to the fact that they hold 21 commits in the cycle, but they have received commitments from a pair of five-star offensive tackles and a plethora of high-end four-star prospects.

Florida checks in at No. 4 in the rankings. Jon Sumrall's newly assembled staff put together a productive spring on the recruiting trail by adding multiple blue-chip prospects to their class. Notable additions include five-star offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller and four-star quarterback Davin Davidson.

Down at No. 13 in the rankings is Texas, which holds five commits from prospects rated as four-stars or higher. Three of the Longhorns' four four-star prospects committed in the spring, the most recent of which came from tight end Brock Williams.

However, there are significant concerns about five-star wide receiver Easton Royal flipping his commitment elsewhere.

Rounding out ESPN's 15 best recruiting classes in the 2027 recruiting cycle is Kentucky. The Wildcats have yet to land a commitment from a five-star prospect, but Will Stein's first spring in Lexington has brought an unusual amount of excitement to the program on the recruiting trail.

All five of Kentucky's four-star commits announced their decisions after the start of April.