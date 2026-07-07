SEC Powerhouse With No Chance of Winning 10 Games

The Tennessee Volunteers appeared ready to take the next step and become a consistent SEC contender after reaching the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Tennessee's Momentum Took a Step Back

The Volunteers finished 10-3 that season and had posted a 30-9 record over a three-season stretch. The team had high hopes in 2025, as they returned their star sophomore quarterback, Nico Iamaleava.

However, just before the spring game, Iamaleava transferred to the UCLA Bruins, and the Volunteers signed Joey Aguilar to be the new quarterback.

The season didn't go well last year. Tennessee went 8-5, its worst season since 2021. The defense was a big reason for the drop as it went from being ranked No. 6 in the country in 2024 to No. 92 in 2025. That resulted in head coach Josh Heupel firing defensive coordinator Tim Banks and replacing him with Jim Knowles.

Jim Knowles Brings Defensive Expectations

Knowles is considered one of the best defensive coordinators in college football. He led Ohio State to the No. 1 defense in college football in 2024, playing a big role in the Buckeyes' national championship season.

However, after the year, he elected to join James Franklin's staff at Penn State, but after Franklin was fired during the season, Knowles was on the market.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) scrambles with the ball during the Orange and White game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On top of the team bringing in a new defensive coach and a new scheme, the team will also have a new quarterback. That will go to either five-star true freshman Faizon Brandon or redshirt freshman George MacIntyre.

The Playoff Path Won't Be Easy

Brandon Gall filled in for Paul Finebaum on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Monday. He was asked about Tennessee's playoff chances, but he doesn't see them winning 10 games.

"I can't get on board with Tennessee being a playoff contender this year," Gall said. "There's a lot ot like about that team. They've got a lot of guys coming back on offense, most importantly, not at quarterback. The Jim Knowles offer is excellent... I just don't know if it can happen against Texas, Alabama, at A&M, LSU... I think it's more of a 9-3 type team."

While winning 10 games isn't a prerequisite to make the College Football Playoff, it's almost necessary. The Clemson Tigers in 2024 are the only team to make the playoff despite having more than two losses. But that was due to them winning the ACC championship and getting an automatic bid.

Tennessee has enough talent to be a dangerous team in the SEC, especially with Knowles taking over a defense that needs to return to its previous form. However, the combination of a new quarterback, a difficult schedule and the need for the defense to quickly adapt creates a narrow margin of error.

If the Volunteers can find stability at quarterback and see immediate improvement under Knowles, they can challenge for a playoff spot, but another season with several losses would raise questions about whether they have truly taken the next step.