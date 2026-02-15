$54 Million Coach’s Priorities Questioned After Big 12 Program Retired Player’s Jersey

One of the most decorated figures in the history of a major college football program has officially stopped supporting his alma mater following a series of controversial decisions by the current coaching staff. This former professional standout and national champion believes the athletic department is prioritizing individual branding and personal loyalty over the foundational values of the team.

The two-time Super Bowl champion stated that the current climate around the program has made it impossible for him to remain an active advocate for the school he once helped lead to the pinnacle of the sport.

The primary point of contention is the recent retirement of a jersey number worn by a player who spent only two seasons leading the offense. This veteran leader views the decision as a self-serving move intended to satisfy the head coach's ego rather than as a merit-based honor for a long-term contributor.

The former 1994 All-American believes that immortalizing a number for a short-term star diminishes the legacy of those who dedicated four or five years to the program and achieved historic team success.

Christian Fauria was a dominant tight end for the Colorado Buffaloes and played an essential role in their 1990 national title run before a long career in the professional ranks. He recently expressed his strong disapproval of head coach Deion Sanders, who inked a five-year, $54 million contract extension last March, and the decision to retire the No. 2 jersey worn by the coach's son, Shedeur Sanders.

Fauria argues that his critiques are based on a desire for the program to return to a standard of substance and discipline that he feels is currently missing.

Christian Fauria criticizes Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders' jersey retirement

Fauria reached a definitive breaking point in April 2025 when the university allowed the jersey ceremony to proceed despite the quarterback's relatively brief tenure. He believes the move was a direct result of the head coach's influence and serves as a primary example of why he no longer feels connected to the team.

"Believe me, I can root for Shedeur as a player while still calling his jersey retirement what it was: a vanity project driven by his father," Fauria stated while explaining his decision to distance himself from the school.

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) finished the 2024 season with 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He led the Big 12 in completions, attempts, completion percentage, passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per attempt and yards per game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The former All-American acknowledges that the younger Sanders was statistically impressive and helped the team reach a nine-win season in 2024. However, Fauria points out that the program followed that success with a disappointing three-win campaign in 2025 while the coaching staff remained focused on external promotion.

He believes the emphasis on marketing has overshadowed the critical details of game management and roster development that are necessary for sustained success in the Big 12.

Fauria specifically highlighted his issues with the program's culture and noted that supporters often misinterpret any valid criticism of the head coach as personal animosity. He insists that his perspective is shared by other former players who are hesitant to speak publicly about the shift in priorities at the university.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes took a step back in 2025, finishing with just three wins. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Fauria currently shares his expertise as a professional-in-residence at Bryant University and hopes the Buffaloes will eventually prioritize winning over social media presence.

The Colorado Buffaloes open their 2026 season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Sept. 5.