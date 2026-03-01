NFL Combine Risers and Fallers 2026: Intel on the Offensive Linemen Who Stood out

NFL scouting combine risers and Fallers: LB/DL | DB/TE | QB/RB/WR

INDIANAPOLIS — After a Saturday centered around flash, flare and sizzle, Sunday at the NFL scouting combine offered a heavy dose of grit and physicality.

Offensive linemen split into two groups for athletic testing and position drills full of side-shuffles, kick-slides and several other footwork-based drills in the Indianapolis Colts’ home stadium.

The combine’s final day of on-field work offered a glimpse at the future of the NFL’s offensive line. Several top 100 prospects participated in drills, and a handful boosted their stock with only pro days and team meetings separating them from the draft.

Here’s who’s rising and falling along the offensive line after Sunday in Indianapolis.

RISERS

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor entered this week fighting for a spot in the top 50, but he’ll leave Indianapolis dreaming of the first round. He checks the size and length boxes at nearly 6' 6" and 321 pounds with 33 ⅞-inch arms, and impressed athletically, too. Iheanachor tied for the fastest 40-yard dash in his group at 4.91 with a 1.74 10-yard split, and his jumps—30 ½-inches in the vertical, 9' 7" in the broad—were adequate. Iheanachor is big, athletic and has quality film, which bodes well in April.

Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

The 6' 5 ¼", 315-pound Bisontis moved well for a bigger guard. He timed a 5.02 40-yard dash and jumped 32 inches in the vertical, fifth-best among guards in the first group. Bisontis moved with good balance, change of direction and fluidity in drills, and he appears headed for a spot on Day 2.

Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

Brailsford needed to test well, because he’s an undersized center at 6' 2" and 289 pounds, and he put on a show Sunday. Brailsford notched a 9' 10" broad jump, tied for the fifth-best by a center in combine history, to go along with a 32 ½-inch vertical jump, a 4.95 40-yard dash and a 1.73 10-yard split. He moved well in drills, too, and is an intriguing Day 3 pick for zone-based offenses.

Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas

Cruz had one of the more impressive—and surprising—athletic testing profiles among all participants on Sunday. At 6' 5 ½" and 313 pounds, Cruz is a physical specimen with 33 ¾-inch arms. Known for his physicality, he starred with his athleticism on Sunday. He ran a 4.94 40-yard dash with a 1.74 10-yard split to go along with a 35-inch vertical jump and 9' 8" broad jump. Cruz’s film left questions about his athletic ability, but he answered plenty Sunday. He should be a Day 3 pick.

Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Jones tested well enough to secure his spot amongst the top centers in the class. The 6' 3", 299-pound Jones is tough and athletic, and his numbers supported him. He timed the fastest 40-yard dash of the day at 4.90 seconds to go along with a 32-inch vertical and a 9' 2" broad jump. Jones has a strong chance to be a Day 2 pick.

FALLER

Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa

Stephens is a zone-based guard who didn’t test particularly well. The 6’ 5 ½”, 315-pound Stephens confirmed questions about his length, measuring just 31 ⅛-inch arms, and he mustered only a 5.35 40-yard dash. Stephens also had a 28-inch vertical jump and an 8' 6" broad jump, both of which ranked near the bottom of all linemen. He had quality tape at Iowa and still figures to be a Day 3 pick, but he’d better produce a better pro day.

Other news and notes

Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano shined in everything but measurables. As he showed on tape, he’s a graceful, twitchy, balanced mover, and his 4.91 40-yard dash matched his explosion with the Utes. But Fano’s arms are just 32 ⅛-inches, well below the NFL’s typical 33-inch preference. Will Campbell has 32 ⅝-inch arms and went No. 4 last year, so Fano’s stock may not fall too far, but he won’t be for everyone.

Caleb Tiernan, who started 43 games over the past four years at Northwestern and has experience playing both tackle spots, posted an impressive 35 ½-inch vertical jump. He’s poised to be a Day 2 pick.

