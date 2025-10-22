$77 million buyout coach eyes coaching return amid Florida State rumors
Jimbo Fisher is ready to coach again. The former Florida State and Texas A&M head coach, whose career includes a national championship and five top-10 finishes, says the competitive fire still burns as he eyes another opportunity on the sideline. Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reports that Fisher has been preparing for months, watching film, organizing a potential staff, and mapping a recruiting plan.
His timing coincides with growing speculation in Tallahassee about the future of current Florida State coach Mike Norvell, whose job security has become a topic of debate following recent struggles. That uncertainty has fueled talk that Fisher could be in the mix if a change is made, adding a familiar twist to one of college football’s most-watched storylines.
Sitting inside a Tallahassee restaurant, Fisher reflected on his career and his motivation. “I never got into coaching for money,” he said. “Well, I’m not going to get out of it because I’ve got money.” He remains driven by the same love of football that defined his rise at Florida State, even as he continues to receive the $77 million buyout from Texas A&M.
Now 60, Fisher spends his time studying the sport’s newest trends, serving as an analyst for the ACC Network, and staying connected to former players and assistants. His message is consistent: he misses the game. “I live to coach,” Fisher said. “I love to do what I did.”
Jimbo Fisher Stays Ready As Jobs Begin To Open
Fisher is still deeply involved in the football community. Each week, he joins a private call led by former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum that includes figures such as Bill Polian, Bill Belichick, Doug Pederson, and Wade Phillips. “He’s not just sitting there, ‘I have all the answers! I’m Jimbo Fisher!’” Tannenbaum said. “He’s working his ass off to be ready and prepared.”
That readiness may soon matter. With more than $100 million in buyouts already paid this season, administrators across college football expect a record number of vacancies. There are few available coaches with Fisher’s resume, a national title, more than 70 percent career win rate, and dozens of NFL draft picks. His familiarity with Florida State and his long-standing ties to the region only add fuel to speculation about a possible reunion.
While media figures like Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum have discussed the idea of Fisher’s return, their conversation reflects a broader theme across college football, that the sport’s short memory often leads to second chances. For Fisher, this next chapter is not about rewriting history but reigniting what he’s always known.
“I miss the players and those relationships,” Fisher said. “I miss practice. I miss the grind.” The Florida State Seminoles will face Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 1.