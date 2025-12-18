$87 million college football coach predicted to dodge hot seat rumors

The 2025 College Football Playoff begins on Friday night.

The opening game of the first round is between No. 9 Alabama (10-3, 7-1) and No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2, 6-2) in Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma (8 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Of the many storylines involved in the matchup between the Sooners and Crimson Tide, the future of Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer has begun to take center stage heading into Friday.

On the one hand, former Alabama players and media members have openly declared that DeBoer's seat will be on the hot seat if the Crimson Tide loses in the opening round. Another element of intrigue regarding DeBoer's future is Michigan's interest in him as its successor to Sherrone Moore as the next head football coach.

The situation has become fodder for every sports talk show in the country, leading up to the first round of the College Football Playoff. ESPN's First Take addressed the swirling rumors about DeBoer on Thursday.

College football insider Josh Pate offered insight into how Alabama fans might react if the Crimson Tide falls on Friday.

"The Bama fans ... they know the Michigan job is still there."@JoshPateCFB thinks Alabama fans might not criticize Kalen DeBoer with their normal venom 👀

"If they didn't know there was another suitor at the door, I think it would be normal Bama outrage if they lose the game," Pate said. "But there's been this knock on the door lately in Tuscaloosa, and it's Michigan.



"He's put out a statement, and he's said all the right things in his press conference. If they win this game, it's a moot point; if they lose this game, I'm really fascinated to see what talk radio, message boards and Bama Twitter looks like because normally it would be a huge bonfire."

Should Alabama lose its first-round game at Oklahoma, it would fall to 19-8 under DeBoer. While that record pales in comparison to what Crimson Tide fans are accustomed to from the Nick Saban era, it is worth mentioning that Saban compiled a 19-8 record in his first two seasons.

If DeBoer left Alabama for Michigan, he would have spent two years at Fresno State, Washington and Alabama each before leaving for another job at each stop.

The last coach to leave Alabama for another head coaching vacancy was Dennis Franchione in the 2003 offseason. Oddly, Franchione had only been the head coach of the Crimson Tide for two seasons before accepting the Texas A&M vacancy.