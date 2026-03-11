94-Win Coach Named Among Most Underrated in College Football

A little more than five and a half months separate the middle of March from the first weekend of the 2026 college football season.

The programs that sat near the top of the college football world in 2025 are looking to stay at the top of the sport again in 2026. However, a new season presents opportunities for new programs to make a push for College Football Playoff berths.

One team hoping to take a leap forward in 2026 is Louisville. The Cardinals are entering their fourth season in what has been a steady tenure under Jeff Brohm.

The former Louisville quarterback returned to his alma mater after Scott Satterfield left the Cardinals for Cincinnati in the 2023 offseason.

Satterfield brought Louisville back to consistent bowl eligibility after a collapse under Bobby Petrino in 2018, but a deteriorating relationship with the fan base brought about his decision to turn his clock back.

So far, Brohm has posted a 28-12 overall record while starting three quarterbacks in as many seasons. Brad Crawford of CBS Sports included Brohm on a list of the seven most underrated coaches in college football, listing him at No. 2 behind only Rhett Lashlee of SMU.

"There's a reason Brohm has chosen to remain at his alma mater rather than pursue other opportunities during this stretch," Crawford wrote.

"He believes the Cardinals have a recruiting plan in place that can result in big wins, enough to get to the CFP in a single campaign. The former quarterback has significant institutional support at Louisville, a leading voice in helping with structural reform in college athletics."

Brohm's Rise Through The College Ranks

Brohm has developed a reputation as a "quarterback whisperer" both in his rise up the college football coaching ladder and in his time as a head coach.

Following his eight seasons in the NFL and XFL as a quarterback, Brohm embarked on an 11-year journey as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He held the roles on Louisville's staff from 2003 to 2008, working with his younger brother Brian Brohm, Stefan LeFors and Hunter Cantwell at quarterback.

Subsequent stops as an offensive assistant for Brohm included Florida Atlantic, Illinois, UAB and Western Kentucky. Some notable quarterbacks Brohm worked with in those years included former NFL backup Rusty Smith at Florida Atlantic, current Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase at Illinois and Brandon Doughty at Western Kentucky.

Nov 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm reacts during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Stints At Western Kentucky and Purdue

When Bobby Petrino departed for Louisville in the 2014 offseason, the Hilltoppers promoted Brohm to head coach from his offensive coordinator post. He guided Western Kentucky to a 30-10 record in three seasons at the helm, leading the Hilltoppers to a pair of Conference USA Championship victories in each of his last two seasons.

Purdue hired Brohm away from Western Kentucky in the 2017 offseason. Brohm spent six seasons with the Boilermakers, leading them to a 36-34 record, four bowl games and a Big Ten Championship appearance. He helped produce a pair of NFL backup quarterbacks in David Blough and Aidan O'Connell while at Purdue.