Aaron Murray explains why Georgia football has ‘Alabama problem’
For nearly two decades, matchups between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide have defined the SEC’s championship landscape. The two programs meet again this weekend in Athens, where Georgia is ranked No. 5 and Alabama sits at No. 17. The game not only carries playoff implications, but also the weight of history.
During Wednesday’s episode of Always College Football, Greg McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback turned analyst, and Aaron Murray, the former Georgia quarterback and current analyst, broke down what the contest means for both sides. McElroy pointed out how the outcome could once again raise questions about Georgia’s ability to clear the Alabama hurdle. Murray agreed, going further to call it an ongoing problem for his alma mater.
Murray emphasized that despite Georgia’s national championship breakthrough in 2021, Alabama has consistently been a stumbling block. He cited the Bulldogs’ history of setbacks against Nick Saban’s program and admitted that unease still lingers when the two meet. His comments underscored how much this game could reshape the perception of Kirby Smart’s team moving forward.
Murray Calls Alabama Georgia’s Lingering Obstacle
When asked whether it would be fair to criticize Georgia if it falls short Saturday, Murray was direct. “I would say yes because there is an Alabama problem. There’s still an Alabama problem. There’s 100% an Alabama problem,” he said. He referenced the 2021 title run when Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship before redeeming itself in the national championship, but also pointed out how rare those victories have been since 2008.
Murray recalled his own experiences as a recruit when Alabama spoiled Georgia’s “blackout” game in Athens, saying that moment felt like the start of the Tide’s sustained dominance. He admitted he feels less confident about Georgia at home this week than he did last year on the road in Tuscaloosa.
“Georgia has to find a way to beat Alabama. You’re at home. We know Kirby kicks butt in Sanford Stadium. Georgia does not lose between the hedges. This is your opportunity to make a major statement,” Murray said.
He also noted concerns about both teams, citing Alabama’s recent offensive spark with Ty Simpson and Georgia’s defensive struggles in the secondary. Still, Murray argued that a victory Saturday could ease Georgia’s path through its remaining home schedule, where Texas and Ole Miss await later in the season.
Stakes High For Both Alabama And Georgia
While Murray’s focus centered on Georgia’s hurdle, he also addressed Alabama’s position under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer. With the Crimson Tide sitting at 2-1, Murray said the pressure is building. “To not make a 12-team playoff back-to-back years is a major issue,” he said, adding that a loss in Athens could raise bigger questions about the program’s trajectory.
Murray said Alabama still has the roster to contend, praising Simpson, the receiver corps, and the defensive unit. But he also warned that a 2-2 start could leave the Tide vulnerable with a challenging SEC schedule ahead. “This is more of a must-win for Alabama in this game than Georgia,” Murray said.
For Georgia, the moment is about breaking through in a series that has long defined its reputation. For Alabama, it is about maintaining footing in the DeBoer era. Either way, Saturday night in Athens will shape the road ahead for both programs.
The Bulldogs will host the Crimson Tide at Sanford Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.