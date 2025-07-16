Alabama's Kalen DeBoer Addresses Nick Saban Rumors at SEC Media Days
SEC media days in Atlanta started with a bang, not from the coach's podium or a media scrum with a star player, but from former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy on radio row. During a Monday morning interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum, McElroy said that "somebody notable" whom he has a "lot of respect for" told him that former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban isn't done coaching.
Saban retired after the 2024 season at Alabama, entering the media with an analyst job at ESPN. Kalen DeBoer, the former coach at Washington, took over the job, going 9–4 in his first season leading the Crimson Tide.
Most, including Finebaum, have downplayed the idea of Saban returning to the sideline. DeBoer was asked about the rumors media days on Wednesday, and was clear on his opinion: If Saban wants to get back into coaching, he's certainly earned the right.
“Well I mean, he’s one of the greatest to ever do it, and so he’s earned the right to do what he wants,” DeBoer said. “I think the best thing about what Coach Saban is doing right now is that he’s still involved in the game. He’s growing the game, he brings passion to it.”
Alabama enters year two under DeBoer with high expectations, and just last month Saban popped in to meet with recruits in Tuscaloosa. It doesn't appear that the legendary coach has any desire to upstage his successor with the Crimson Tide. So where would he coach?
Top SEC programs like Florida or Oklahoma could conceivably open up for 2026. Brian Kelly—the coach at Saban's other former SEC program, LSU—could find his seat heat up if the Tigers don't win big this fall. There's always the chance that the NFL comes calling again, and Saban tries to correct the one poor mark on his coaching résumé.
Ultimately, the most likely answer is that the rumor is just that, and Saban continues to make his media appearances and enjoys the retirement that no one chased him in to. With every day that we don't hear from Saban directly, though, the rumor mill will continue to spin.