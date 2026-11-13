ACC Football Power Rankings: Miami Remains No. 1 As Wake Forest-SMU Showdown Looms

The ACC no longer boasts any undefeated programs following Miami's road loss to Notre Dame. The Hurricanes battled back from a deficit, but weren't able to pull off the victory in South Bend without the services of Malachi Toney.

Despite the loss, Miami and Wake Forest remain in contention for the College Football Playoff. They'll need to survive the final stretch of the regular season.

The top of the Weekly ACC Rankings are unchanged this week, but plenty of teams are grappling for position with only a few games to go.

ACC Power Rankings After Week 9

1. Miami Hurricanes (8-1, 6-0 ACC)

Last week: No. 1 (no change)

Miami's offense finally looked human in the loss to Notre Dame. The Hurricanes didn't get into the end zone until the middle of the third quarter. Though Mario Cristobal's squad picked it up in the second half, it wasn't enough to take down the Fighting Irish.

The Hurricanes need to win out from here. They won't face another ranked team until the ACC Championship, at a minimum.

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 5-1 ACC)

Last week: 2 (no change)

Wake Forest blew out Merrimack 77-0. The Demon Deacons even sat starting quarterback Gio Lopez. The program has a critical road game against SMU this weekend. The Mustangs put up 51 points last week.

3. Louisville Cardinals (6-3, 5-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 3 (no change)

Louisville built a 27-3 lead in the first half against Georgia Tech, never really facing adversity in a 44-17 victory. Three different Cardinals scored on the ground.

4. SMU Mustangs (7-2, 5-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 4 (no change)

SMU rebounded from a disappointing loss to Syracuse, putting up 51 points in a win against Virginia Tech. Kevin Jennings threw for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Mustangs' electric offense came to life.

Can SMU make another statement against Wake Forest?

5. Duke Blue Devils (7-2, 4-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 5 (no change)

Duke absolutely decimated North Carolina State last week, pounding the Wolfpack into the dirt in a 41-3 victory. The Blue Devils have outscored their last two opponents 88-5, but now have to face a motivated Miami team.

Maybe ex-Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz has a trick or two up his sleeve.

6. North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 2-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 7 (+1)

North Carolina ended its two-game losing streak with a 38-21 win against UConn. The Tar Heels need to win one of their final three games to make the postseason.

7. Clemson Tigers (5-3, 3-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 9 (+2)

It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win. Clemson won its second straight game on the road, defeating Syracuse 18-13. The box score won't impress anyone, but the Orange had upset consecutive opponents entering the matchup.

8. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3, 3-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 6 (-2)

Virginia Tech was pitiful in its loss to SMU. The Hokies trailed 44-14 before a few garbage-time touchdowns made the final score look a little better.

James Franklin's squad never returned from the BYE week.

9. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3, 3-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 9 (+2)

Pittsburgh had the week off. The Panthers are 1-3 since Mason Heintschel's injury, and now backup quarterback Holden Geriner is questionable.

That's not ideal going into a Friday night matchup against Florida State.

10. Florida State Seminoles (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 12 (+2)

Speaking of the Seminoles, Florida State snapped a nearly three-year-long road losing streak against Boston College last weekend. Much to the dismay of Mike Norvell, FSU won its first game without the former head coach.

Is there any chance Rick Stockstill makes it 2-0 on the road?

11. Boston College Eagles (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 8 (-3)

Boston College has now dropped two games in unsatisfying fashion. The Eagles were blown out by Duke on the road and followed that up with a stinker in the second half against Florida State.

Bill O'Brien's team is trending down again.

12. Syracuse Orange (4-5, 2-5 ACC)

Last week: No. 10 (-2)

Syracuse scored on three of its 13 possessions in a loss to Clemson. The Orange produced their only touchdown with 3:12 remaining in the game.

An abysmal showing on offense, to say the least.

13. Virginia Cavaliers (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

Last week: 13 (no change)

Virginia had a BYE week to recover after dropping four of its last five games, including three straight. The Cavaliers return to action against Cal with hopes of salvaging their season.

14. Stanford Cardinal (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 15 (+1)

Stanford also had the week off. The Cardinal continue their three-game road trip against Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

15. North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 14 (-1)

North Carolina State scored a season-low 3 points in a massive loss to Duke. The Wolfpack are in danger of missing a bowl game, but they recently hired Philip Rivers as their next head coach.

16. Cal Golden Bears (3-6, 2-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 16 (+1)

Losers of five of its last six games, Cal desperately needed a week off. Tosh Lupoi needs the Golden Bears to begin taking steps toward the future over their final three outings.

17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-7, 1-5 ACC)

Last week: No. 16 (-1)

Another blowout loss and a fourth straight defeat led Georgia Tech to fire four assistant coaches, including defensive coordinator Jason Semore.

Brent Key probably wants to flush 2026 down a toilet.