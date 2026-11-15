ESPN Makes Surprise College GameDay Announcement for Week 12

The biggest pregame show in college football is hitting the road again in Week 12.

College GameDay will be on site in ACC country as a College Football Playoff contender looks to clinch a place in their conference championship game, ESPN announced.

Rece Davis and the boys will pitch their tent in Miami as the Hurricanes welcome Virginia Tech in college football’s Week 12 action on Saturday.

College GameDay hits ACC country for the first time

GET READY MIAMI, WE ARE COMING TO THE U! 🙌



See you Saturday, @canesfootball 🌴 pic.twitter.com/PKxBfMPrQI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 15, 2026

Canes host Hokies with postseason consequences

Miami is coming off an important win against ACC insurgent Duke this past weekend, avoiding a second loss and improving to 7-0 in conference play this season.

Virginia Tech could use a pick-me-up. James Franklin’s first season as head coach has resulted in a 6-4 overall record, coming off consecutive losses in which they allowed 91 combined points, including a surprising 18-point loss to Stanford.

College GameDay was last in Miami a year ago, ahead of its matchup against Florida. This coming Saturday will mark the 10th time the school has hosted the ESPN pregame program.

GameDay was in Notre Dame to see Miami go down as the No. 1 team in college football, to date the only loss of the season for Mario Cristobal as he pursues another playoff appearance.

Where has College GameDay been so far?

Host teams in bold

Week 11: Boise State def. Oregon State, 46-41

Week 10: Notre Dame def. Miami, 31-24

Week 9: Indiana def. Minnesota, 23-16

Week 8: Utah def. Houston, 21-13

Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24

Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools with most College GameDay appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 65

Georgia: 44

Notre Dame: 43

Oklahoma: 43

Florida: 43

Michigan: 42

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30

How to watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Nov. 21

Where: Miami

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network