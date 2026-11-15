ESPN Makes Surprise College GameDay Announcement for Week 12
The biggest pregame show in college football is hitting the road again in Week 12.
College GameDay will be on site in ACC country as a College Football Playoff contender looks to clinch a place in their conference championship game, ESPN announced.
Rece Davis and the boys will pitch their tent in Miami as the Hurricanes welcome Virginia Tech in college football’s Week 12 action on Saturday.
College GameDay hits ACC country for the first time
Canes host Hokies with postseason consequences
Miami is coming off an important win against ACC insurgent Duke this past weekend, avoiding a second loss and improving to 7-0 in conference play this season.
Virginia Tech could use a pick-me-up. James Franklin’s first season as head coach has resulted in a 6-4 overall record, coming off consecutive losses in which they allowed 91 combined points, including a surprising 18-point loss to Stanford.
College GameDay was last in Miami a year ago, ahead of its matchup against Florida. This coming Saturday will mark the 10th time the school has hosted the ESPN pregame program.
GameDay was in Notre Dame to see Miami go down as the No. 1 team in college football, to date the only loss of the season for Mario Cristobal as he pursues another playoff appearance.
Where has College GameDay been so far?
Host teams in bold
Week 11: Boise State def. Oregon State, 46-41
Week 10: Notre Dame def. Miami, 31-24
Week 9: Indiana def. Minnesota, 23-16
Week 8: Utah def. Houston, 21-13
Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24
Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17
Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14
Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17
Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24
Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23
Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10
Schools with most College GameDay appearances
Ohio State: 71
Alabama: 65
Georgia: 44
Notre Dame: 43
Oklahoma: 43
Florida: 43
Michigan: 42
LSU: 38
Florida State: 36
Oregon: 36
Clemson: 31
Texas: 30
How to watch College GameDay
When: Sat., Nov. 21
Where: Miami
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.