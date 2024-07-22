ACC Media Days 2024 schedule, storylines to watch
Looking ahead to a historic year of college football, there's plenty to talk about as ACC Media Days helps kick off Talkin' Season, with coaches and players on hand to answer questions about conference expansion, the new playoff, and plenty more as fans get direct access to the league's movers and shakers from Charlotte this week.
After a major round of realignment, the ACC now covers three different time zones and will dramatically increase travel time and mileage for its member schools, while the very future of the conference itself has been called into question amid legal challenges from its two marquee brands.
Here's how you can watch, and what you should be watching, as ACC Media Days gets underway with plenty on the plate ahead of this season.
ACC Media Days 2024 schedule, storylines
All times Eastern, on ACC Network
Monday, July 22
1 p.m. ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips
2:15 p.m. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key, QB Haynes King, RB Jamal Haynes, DL Zeek Biggers
3 p.m. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, DT Joshua Farmer, DE Patrick Payton, OL Darius Washington
3:30 p.m. SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee, QB Kevin Jennings, TE RJ Maryland, DE Elijah Roberts, QB Preston Stone
Tuesday, July 23
10 a.m. Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi, QB Nate Yarnell, DB Donovan McMillon, TE Gavin Bartholomew
11 a.m. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, QB Kyron Drones, DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland, CB Dorian Strong
12:45 p.m. Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, QB Fernando Mendoza, RB Jaydn Ott, QB Chandler Rogers, DB Craig Woodson
1:15 p.m. Stanford head coach Troy Taylor, QB Ashton Daniels, WR Elic Ayomanor, LB Tristan Sinclaie
2:45 p.m. Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, QB Tony Muskett, LB Kam Butler, DE Chico Bennett, Jr.
Wednesday, July 24
10 a.m. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, QB Cam Ward, OL Jalen Rivers, LB Francisco Mauigoa
11 a.m. Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, QB Tyler Shough, DB Quincy Riley, DL Ashton Gillottee
12:45 p.m. Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien, QB Thomas Castellanos, DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, OL Drew Kendall
1:15 p.m. Duke head coach Manny Diaz, QB Grayson Loftis, QB Maalik Murphy, WR Jordan Moore, OL Justin Pickett, DB Jaylen Stinson
2:45 p.m. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson, WR Taylor Morin, DL Jasheen Davis, OL DeVonte Gordon
Thursday, July 25
10 a.m. NC State head coach Dave Doeren, QB Grayson McCall, DE Davin Vann, RB Jordan Waters
11 a.m. Syracuse head coach Fran Brown, QB Kyle McCord, RB LeQuint Allen, DL Fadil Diggs, DB Justin Barron
12 p.m. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, QB Cade Klubnik, RB Phil Mafah, LB Barrett Carter, DB R.J. Mickens
1 p.m. North Carolina head coach Mack Brown, QB Max Johnson, RB Omarion Hampton, LB Power Echols, QB Conner Harrell, DE Kaimon Rucker
The threat
The major story coming out of the ACC remains the lawsuits brought against it by Florida State and then Clemson, both ostensibly with an eye towards leaving the conference, although exactly how or when, and most importantly at what cost, remain giant unanswered questions.
Phillips will face questions around this perceived existential threat to the ACC from its two biggest brands, and what plans the league has to satisfy its members in the new realigned market. Don't expect earth-shaking answers, but his comments could shed a light on his long-term thinking.
There's even some talk around North Carolina and Virginia being potential candidates for expansion, with speculation around the SEC and/or Big Ten being interested.
The quarterbacks
"Conference of Quarterbacks" is how the ACC defined itself in its official press release and while that's a bold suggestion, the league doesn't lack for intriguing players at the most important position.
We'll see 19 of them at Media Days this week, with just Florida State and Wake declining to bring one, and while names like Cade Klubnik get lots of attention, other notable talent includes Thomas Castellanos at BC, now under the tutelage of Bill O'Brien, and Kyron Drones, one of many returning stars for the Hokies.
Kyle McCord made headlines after leaving Ohio State for Syracuse, as did Tyler Shough to Louisville and especially Grayson McCall, the veteran who upgraded NC State's offense this transfer cycle.
The new guys
Amid the recent conference realignment rush, the ACC took the opportunity to expand well beyond its Atlantic Coast roots, adding Dallas-area school SMU in addition to West Coast rivals Cal and Stanford
None of those three are expected to make a run at the ACC title, although SMU is coming off a surprising 11- 3 season that included an 8-0 AAC mark.
The Mustangs are in prime position to qualify for another bowl game, and Cal could be in the mix for an improvement with Jaydn Ott, one of college football's best backs, returning this fall. He ran for 1,315 yards a year ago, good for top-15 nationally.
Stanford is bringing up the rear, yet to win more than four games since 2018 and was second-worst in the Pac-12 standings a year ago. Second-year coach Troy Taylor returns his quarterback and receiver, but face a more competitive conference schedule this time out.
The new playoff
Conference realignment is just one historic change to college football this year, with the expanded playoff being the other as the postseason format swells from four to 12 teams.
And thanks to the automatic qualifier system, the ACC won't have to worry about its champion missing out on the playoff, the way an undefeated Florida State team was infamously snubbed last year.
The ACC is guaranteed a spot in the new playoff, but could get some at-large with other competitive teams potentially in the mix for the selection committee.
The new Hurricanes
Mario Cristobal is just 12-13 in two seasons at his alma mater, but his recruiting success and work in the transfer portal has resulted in his building a uniquely-skilled roster heading into 2024.
Cam Ward steps in at quarterback with a reputation as a dual-threat with 135 career all-purpose touchdowns at Incarnate Word and Washington State, to go with almost 14,000 passing yards. Miami also added proven skill at edge, defensive line, tailback, safety, and linebacker.
It's not uncommon for the Hurricanes to get preseason love, being picked by ACC media to win the division five times in the last decade, but the team has a single 10-win season and six AP finishes in that time.
Cristobal may not be on the proverbial hot seat, but we're at the point where there has to be a big improvement to justify the investment.
