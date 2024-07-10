NFL coach roasts ex-Ohio State QB Kyle McCord in Hard Knocks episode
One of the more intriguing parts of the most recent "Hard Knocks" episode centered around interviews the New York Giants had with players during the pre-draft NFL Scouting Combine, and especially part of a conversation with ex-Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr.
It was a spotlight that former Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord may not appreciate, as he became the subject of some criticism made by Giants wide receivers coach Mike Groh.
But when Harrison was asked outright to blame McCord for some of the catches he didn't make, the wide receiver refused to put the fault on his quarterback.
"I don't say nothing to quarterbacks," Harrison commented when Groh asked the receiver what he said to McCord after missing him on a pass last season.
When a Giants staffer added, "That's a sh-t throw," Harrison still didn't take the bait.
"I can make plays still," he said. "I will never saying anything to quarterbacks, always putting it on myself to make the play... I should always make the play."
The line of questioning was clearly an effort on the part of the interviewers to see if Harrison was the type of player to put the blame on others rather than taking responsibility for himself.
And the ex-Ohio State star passed that test with his comments, even if we wouldn't fault Harrison for privately getting frustrated at some throws that didn't get to him.
Harrison was unstoppable with the Buckeyes, catching 32 touchdowns and covering 2,613 yards yards while averaging almost 17 yards per reception over his three seasons at school.
And he was the only player in Big Ten history to catch 14 touchdown passes in multiple seasons.
That was good enough to be picked at No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft, before the Giants had a chance to select him.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams