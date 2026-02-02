ACC powerhouse predicted to be ‘punting’ on 2026 college football season

From the moment that the Florida State Seminoles missed the College Football Playoff in 2023, seemingly everything that could go wrong, has.

The Seminoles went 2-10 in 2024, and despite an explosive 3-0 start this year, they finished the season with a 5-7 record. To the surprise of many, head coach Mike Norvell was retained for the 2026 season, but his staff took an unexpectedly large hit on Monday.

As revealed in a statement released by the program, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn announced that he'd be retiring from coaching after 35 years.

"After 35 years, it's time for me to step away from coaching," Malzahn said. "I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on the next chapter of my life. I want to thank Coach Norvell for giving me the opportunity to coach at such a prestigious program. I will continue to follow Florida State, and I believe great things are ahead for the program under Coach Norvell's leadership and for the offense under Tim Harris."

This move certainly seemed to come out of the blue, but according to CBS Sports' Bud Elliot, it hints at a strategic decision by the program.

"FSU OC Gus Malzahn is retiring, per release from FSU," wrote Elliott. "Good cost-savings move in a year in which the school's moves mean it is effectively punting the season."

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads his team onto the field. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Now, learning that your favorite team is "punting" on the season before spring ball can even start isn't ideal, but Seminoles fans have long been pessimistic about the future of the program under Norvell.

The sixth-year head coach has a 38-34 record at the helm, but his buyout was around $60 million had the program fired him this past season. It also wasn't the ideal time for Florida State to look for a new coach as jobs such as Florida, LSU and Penn State were all open, and viewed as the best gigs.

So, with Malzahn no longer in the picture, calling plays for an offense that ranked No. 11 in total offense, Norvell will have one final shot to prove he is the right guy for the job. As confirmed shortly after Malzahn's decision to retire, Norvell will take over play-calling duties on offense, which he had previously relinquished.

His offense will hinge on the success of former Stanford/Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels, who has thrown for 4,783 yards with 24 touchdowns and 22 interceptions across his first four years. He does offer a running threat, as he rushed for 1,401 yards and 11 scores, but Norvell will need to get a lot out of him in order to get this program back on the right track.