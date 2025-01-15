Adrian Peterson's son football highlight reel goes viral
Like father, like son. Adrian Peterson may be done playing football, but his son looks poised to carry on the family name in the years to come.
A highlight reel of Adrian Peterson, Jr., son of the legendary Oklahoma and NFL tailback Adrian Peterson, is going viral online.
While he’s just in the seventh grade, Peterson the younger looks like he’s going to be trouble for defenders in the future.
“Keep putting that work in and all your dreams will come true!” Peterson said in a message for his son on Instagram. “Keep God first and you’ll never fail!”
Peterson the elder was a football legend since his days at Oklahoma, averaging more than five yards per carry over three seasons with the Sooners.
He ran for at least 1,000 yards every year and compiled just over 4,000 total yards while scoring 42 touchdowns during those years at OU.
From there, “All Day” was the No. 7 overall NFL Draft pick in 2007 with the Minnesota Vikings, embarking on an NFL career that earned him seven Pro Bowl nominations, finishing as the league rushing leader in three of those campaigns, and was the NFL MVP in the 2012 season.
It was in that year when Peterson ran for a career-best 2,097 yards and 6.0 yards per carry.
Considered one of the single most talented players in the NFL during his decade with the Vikings, he was also named an All Pro on four occasions.
Peterson finished his NFL career with almost 15,000 yards and 120 touchdowns.
He also owns five Vikings franchise records, including the most rushing yards and touchdowns among others.
Now, he looks to pass on what he can to his son, who is likely already getting some attention from coaches on the lookout for their next star running back.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams