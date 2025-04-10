Alabama's Jalen Milroe 'gaining steam' ahead of 2025 NFL Draft: analyst
Jalen Milroe may not be at the top of most NFL Draft player rankings when it comes to the quarterback position, but the former Alabama star is still getting plenty of attention.
Milroe is set to meet with three NFL franchises in the coming days, and is “gaining steam” among scouts in the weeks leading up to the draft, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz.
The former Alabama star is scheduled to meet in person with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks after visiting with the Cleveland Browns recently.
The conversation around Milroe has picked up recently after it was revealed by The Athletic that the former Alabama signal caller received a personal invitation to the NFL Draft, kicking off some speculation that he could ultimately emerge as a first round selection.
Names like Cam Ward from Miami, or Shedeur Sanders from Colorado, and Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss tend to dominate the NFL Draft big boards when it comes to draft analysts and scouts.
But Milroe is never far behind in those conversations, currently ranked as the consensus No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 draft class, according to an average of the top draft projections.
That promise follows a productive career at Alabama where Milroe established himself as one of the most consistent dual-threat players at the position in college football over the last few years.
Milroe has a prospect grade of 6.14 out of 8, according to NFL.com’s draft analysis, rated as a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.”
Milroe was third in FBS with 10 yards per pass attempt and seventh with 15.2 yards per completion during the 2023 season, and led Alabama with 12 rushing touchdowns.
Last season, he once again led the Crimson Tide with 726 rushing yards and was eighth nationally with 20 rushing touchdowns, setting a school single-season record.
